TREASURIES-Yields lowest since May before Fed rate decision

* Fed expected to raise rates, convey dovish outlook * Fed rate projections for 2019 in focus By Karen Brettell NEW YORK, Dec 19 (Reuters) - Benchmark U.S. Treasury yields fell to more than six-month lows on Wednesday as investors awaited the conclusion of the Federal Reserve’s two-day meeting, when the U.S. central bank is expected to raise rates but also strike a dovish tone on future increases. Solid U.S. economic growth is likely to spur the Fed to raise rates for the fourth time this year. However, investors expect that slowing international growth, volatile stock markets and the possibility that U.S. economic strength will weaken, will temper previously hawkish indications of further increases. “It is truly a communications challenge for (Fed Chairman Jerome) Powell, because a dovish hike is always a difficult message to communicate,” said Ian Lyngen, head of U.S. rates strategy at BMO Capital Markets in New York, adding that he expects that “there will be volatility this afternoon.” The Fed indicated in September that three additional rate hikes are likely next year, based on the median expectations in its rate projections known as the “dot plot.” Powell in late November, however, said that the key interest rate was “just below” neutral, a level that neither boosts nor brakes the economy, increasing speculation that the U.S. central bank may pause hikes sooner than previously expected. Fed Vice Chair Richard Clarida had made similarly dovish comments less than two weeks earlier. If rate hike projections on Wednesday fall to two or less for 2019, it will be viewed as a sign that the Fed is closer to the end of its current tightening cycle. Interest rate futures are only partially pricing in one rate hike in 2019, after fully pricing in two rate hikes for the year at the end of October, according to the CME Group’s FedWatch Tool. Ten-year notes gained 3/32 in price to yield 2.814 percent, after earlier dropping to 2.799 percent, the lowest level since May 30. The yields have fallen from a seven-year high of 3.261 percent on Oct. 9. (Editing by Nick Zieminski ) )