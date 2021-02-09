Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
TREASURIES-Yields make up earlier decline before long-dated auctions

By Karen Brettell

 (Adds three-year auction results, quotes, updates prices)
    NEW YORK, Feb 9 (Reuters) - Benchmark U.S. Treasury yields
made up earlier declines on Tuesday as investors prepared for
the U.S. Treasury Department to sell new long-dated debt, but
they held below 11-month highs reached on Monday.
    Benchmark 10-year yields jumped to their highest since March
and 30-year bond yields rose above 2% for the first time since
February on Monday as investors prepared for the prospect of
faster U.S. growth and inflation, and the new supply.
    But they fell back on Tuesday as buyers stepped in and the
10-year yields have so far fallen short of the 1.25% level,
which is seen as a near-term technical target. 
    “Everything bearish for bonds is currently playing out and
the momentum in and of itself seems to be fading,” said Ian
Lyngen, head of U.S. rates strategy at BMO Capital Markets in
New York.
    Some of Tuesday's fall in yields may be in anticipation of
strong buying at the auctions, he said.
    “I think part of what we’re seeing is some dip buying
interest, but more importantly concern that the refunding
auctions will actually lead to more material dip buying,” Lyngen
said.
    The U.S. Treasury Department sold $58 billion in three-year
notes on Tuesday to strong demand. The notes sold at a high
yield of 0.196%, just below where they had traded before the
auction.
    The main test this week will be how much demand there is for
the longer-dated debt sales, including $41 billion in 10-year
notes on Wednesday and $27 billion in 30-year bonds on Thursday.

    Ten-year yields were little changed on the day
at 1.164%, holding below the 1.200% level reached on Monday.
Thirty-year yields were 1.954%, after rising to
2.006% on Monday.
    Lou Brien, market strategist at DRW Trading in Chicago notes
that the 1.20% level is around where the 10-year notes traded
when the Federal Reserve last March cut rates to zero and
announced new quantitative easing.
    This is unusual because yields in the past have risen when
QE was announced, on expectations for higher inflation.
    Inflation expectations have jumped to the highest since 2014
with investors pricing in average annual inflation of 2.21% for
the next 10 years < US10YTIP=RR>, but that expectation hasn’t
yet been priced into nominal Treasury yields.
    “The interesting thing this time is that the yields have not
gone up,” Brien said. Breaking the 1.20% level will be key to
whether any move to the upside gains momentum, he added.
    A potential catalyst for such a move could be when there is
more clarity on U.S. fiscal stimulus, as President Joe Biden and
his Democratic allies ready a $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief
package.
    Inflation data for January on Wednesday will also be closely
evaluated for signs of rising price pressures, after a 0.4%
increase in December.
    The closely watched yield curve between two-year and 10-year
notes flattened to 104 basis points, after
reaching 109 basis points on Monday, the widest yield gap since
April 2017.
    Two-year yields have plumbed record lows even as long-dated
yields rise, held down by expectations that the Fed won’t raise
rates for several years.
    Two-year yields were last 0.119%, after falling
to 0.105% on Monday.
      
      February 9 Tuesday 3:09PM New York / 2009 GMT
                               Price        Current   Net
                                            Yield %   Change
                                                      (bps)
 Three-month bills             0.04         0.0406    0.003
 Six-month bills               0.0525       0.0532    0.002
 Two-year note                 100-3/256    0.1191    0.008
 Three-year note               99-208/256   0.1892    0.000
 Five-year note                99-126/256   0.4785    0.004
 Seven-year note               99-122/256   0.8274    0.003
 10-year note                  97-88/256    1.1637    0.004
 20-year bond                  93-84/256    1.7768    0.012
 30-year bond                  92-152/256   1.9544    0.010
                                                      
   DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS                                
                               Last (bps)   Net       
                                            Change    
                                            (bps)     
 U.S. 2-year dollar swap         8.50        -0.50    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 3-year dollar swap         9.75         0.00    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 5-year dollar swap        11.00        -1.00    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 10-year dollar swap        6.75        -0.75    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 30-year dollar swap      -21.00        -0.50    
 spread (Editing by Barbara Lewis and Chizu Nomiyama)
