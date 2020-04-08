Bonds News
TREASURIES-Yields mixed after 30-year bond auction, Fed minutes

Karen Pierog

    CHICAGO, April 8 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields were mixed
on Wednesday following an auction of 30-year bonds that was
better received than note auctions earlier this week and the
release of minutes from the Federal Reserve's March meeting  
    The yield on the benchmark U.S. 10-year note was
up 4 basis points at 0.7738%.
    Andrew Richman, managing director of fixed income at
Truist/SunTrust Advisory Services, called the minutes, which
focused on economic fallout from the coronavirus and an interest
rate cut, "largely old news."
    "The bond market is still saying rates are going to stay low
for a long time and the Fed is going to have to do more
interventions, so more buying of bonds," he said.
    In market updates, interest rate analysts said the auction
of $17 billion of 30-year bonds was strong. It
followed auctions this week for $25 billion of 10-year notes and
$40 billion of three-year notes and a call for greater federal
spending to fight the virus outbreak and limit economic damage.
 
   On Wednesday, Democratic leaders in the U.S. Congress
announced they would back the Trump Administration's request to
send another $250 billion in aid to small businesses, but they
want the legislation to include billions of dollars more for
healthcare providers, state and local governments and food
assistance.
     That would add to a debt deluge to finance the $2.3
trillion CARES Act aimed at mitigating economic damage from the
virus. 
    "We are going to get staggering amount of supply," said   
Subadra Rajappa, head of U.S. rates strategy at Societe Generale
in New York. "I think there's a little bit of skittishness
around what that might mean for yields over the longer run."  
    The yield on the 30-year bond was last up 4.7
basis points at 1.3771%.
    The two-year U.S. Treasury yield, which typically
moves in step with interest rate expectations, was at 0.2619%,
down 2 basis points.
    A closely watched part of the U.S. Treasury yield curve
measuring the gap between yields on two- and 10-year Treasury
notes, seen as an indicator of economic
expectations, was at 50.30 basis points. That was about 6 basis
points higher than at Tuesday's close, and the highest since
late March.
    Bids submitted in a Wednesday morning overnight repurchase
agreement (repo) operation totaled $3.55 billion with $2.9
billion backed by mortgage-backed securities and $650 million
backed by Treasuries, according to the New York Federal Reserve,
which said it accepted all the bids. 
    In a one-day repo operation Wednesday afternoon, $7.45
billion of bids were submitted and accepted.
    
April 8 Wednesday 2:11PM New York / 1911 GMT
                                                      
                                                      
                                                      
                               Price        Current   Net
                                            Yield %   Change
                                                      (bps)
 Three-month bills             0.1975       0.2009    0.051
 Six-month bills               0.2325       0.2367    0.026
 Two-year note                 100-57/256   0.2619    -0.020
 Three-year note               99-182/256   0.347     -0.021
 Five-year note                100-28/256   0.4777    -0.005
 Seven-year note               99-192/256   0.6617    0.019
 10-year note                  106-224/256  0.7738    0.040
 30-year bond                  115-52/256   1.3771    0.047
                                                      
   DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS                                
                               Last (bps)   Net       
                                            Change    
                                            (bps)     
 U.S. 2-year dollar swap        25.00         0.75    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 3-year dollar swap        15.75         1.00    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 5-year dollar swap        13.00         1.25    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 10-year dollar swap        5.25         0.50    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 30-year dollar swap      -37.75         1.50    
 spread                                               
 
 (Reporting by Karen Pierog in Chicago. Additional reporting by
Ross Kerber in Boston
Editing by Nick Zieminski and David Gregorio)
