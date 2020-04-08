Bonds News
TREASURIES-Yields mixed ahead of 30-year bond auction

Karen Pierog

    CHICAGO, April 8 (Reuters) - Yields on longer-dated U.S.
Treasuries inched higher on Wednesday ahead of an auction of
30-year bonds and the prospect of more stimulus spending to ward
off the detrimental impact of the coronavirus outbreak.
    The yield on the benchmark U.S. 10-year note was
flat at 0.7341% after moving slightly higher earlier in the day.
    Subadra Rajappa, head of U.S. rates strategy at Societe
Generale in New York, said a "risk-on" sentiment propelled by
optimism that the health crisis could be peaking, as well as a
looming "staggering amount of supply"  were playing into the
market.
    "I think there's a little bit of skittishness around what
that (supply) might mean for yields over the longer run,"  she
said. 
    The bond market is bracing for a deluge of supply to finance
the $2.3 trillion CARES Act aimed at mitigating the virus'
affect on the economy.
    More virus-related federal spending is on the horizon.  
Democratic leaders in the U.S. Congress announced they would
back the Trump Administration's request to send another $250
billion in aid to small businesses, but they want the
legislation to include billions of dollars more for healthcare
providers, state and local governments and food assistance.

    Rajappa said "a bit of concession" was getting built into
the market ahead of a bond auction later on Wednesday.
    "I wouldn't be surprised if we continue to see sort of
sloppy auctions at these levels. But broadly speaking, the
Treasury is still financing itself at the most attractive levels
in history," she said. 
   The U.S. Treasury will offer $17 billion of 30-year bonds
after holding auctions earlier this week for $25 billion of
10-year notes and $40 billion of three-year notes.

     The two-year U.S. Treasury yield, which
typically moves in step with interest rate expectations, was at
0.254%, down 2.8 basis points.
    Bids submitted in a Wednesday morning overnight repurchase
agreement (repo) operation totaled $3.55 billion with $2.9
billion backed by mortgage-backed securities and $650 million
backed by Treasuries, according to the New York Federal Reserve,
which said it accepted all the bids. 
April 8 Wednesday 9:42AM New York / 1442 GMT
                                                      
                                                      
                                                      
                               Price        Current   Net
                                            Yield %   Change
                                                      (bps)
 Three-month bills             0.1975       0.2009    0.051
 Six-month bills               0.2125       0.2163    0.005
 Two-year note                 100-61/256   0.254     -0.028
 Three-year note               99-192/256   0.3338    -0.034
 Five-year note                100-60/256   0.4523    -0.031
 Seven-year note               99-250/256   0.6284    -0.015
 10-year note                  107-68/256   0.7341    0.000
 30-year bond                  116-140/256  1.3269    -0.003
                                                      
   DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS                                
                               Last (bps)   Net       
                                            Change    
                                            (bps)     
 U.S. 2-year dollar swap        25.75         1.50    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 3-year dollar swap        16.25         1.50    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 5-year dollar swap        13.00         1.25    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 10-year dollar swap        5.25         0.50    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 30-year dollar swap      -38.00         1.25    
 spread                                               
 


 (Reporting by Karen Pierog in Chicago. Additional reporting by
Ross Kerber in Boston
Editing by Nick Zieminski)
