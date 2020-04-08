TREASURIES-Yields mixed ahead of 30-year bond auction

By Karen Pierog CHICAGO, April 8 (Reuters) - Yields on longer-dated U.S. Treasuries inched higher on Wednesday ahead of an auction of 30-year bonds and the prospect of more stimulus spending to ward off the detrimental impact of the coronavirus outbreak. The yield on the benchmark U.S. 10-year note was flat at 0.7341% after moving slightly higher earlier in the day. Subadra Rajappa, head of U.S. rates strategy at Societe Generale in New York, said a "risk-on" sentiment propelled by optimism that the health crisis could be peaking, as well as a looming "staggering amount of supply" were playing into the market. "I think there's a little bit of skittishness around what that (supply) might mean for yields over the longer run," she said. The bond market is bracing for a deluge of supply to finance the $2.3 trillion CARES Act aimed at mitigating the virus' affect on the economy. More virus-related federal spending is on the horizon. Democratic leaders in the U.S. Congress announced they would back the Trump Administration's request to send another $250 billion in aid to small businesses, but they want the legislation to include billions of dollars more for healthcare providers, state and local governments and food assistance. Rajappa said "a bit of concession" was getting built into the market ahead of a bond auction later on Wednesday. "I wouldn't be surprised if we continue to see sort of sloppy auctions at these levels. But broadly speaking, the Treasury is still financing itself at the most attractive levels in history," she said. The U.S. Treasury will offer $17 billion of 30-year bonds after holding auctions earlier this week for $25 billion of 10-year notes and $40 billion of three-year notes. The two-year U.S. Treasury yield, which typically moves in step with interest rate expectations, was at 0.254%, down 2.8 basis points. Bids submitted in a Wednesday morning overnight repurchase agreement (repo) operation totaled $3.55 billion with $2.9 billion backed by mortgage-backed securities and $650 million backed by Treasuries, according to the New York Federal Reserve, which said it accepted all the bids. April 8 Wednesday 9:42AM New York / 1442 GMT Price Current Net Yield % Change (bps) Three-month bills 0.1975 0.2009 0.051 Six-month bills 0.2125 0.2163 0.005 Two-year note 100-61/256 0.254 -0.028 Three-year note 99-192/256 0.3338 -0.034 Five-year note 100-60/256 0.4523 -0.031 Seven-year note 99-250/256 0.6284 -0.015 10-year note 107-68/256 0.7341 0.000 30-year bond 116-140/256 1.3269 -0.003 DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap 25.75 1.50 spread U.S. 3-year dollar swap 16.25 1.50 spread U.S. 5-year dollar swap 13.00 1.25 spread U.S. 10-year dollar swap 5.25 0.50 spread U.S. 30-year dollar swap -38.00 1.25 spread (Reporting by Karen Pierog in Chicago. Additional reporting by Ross Kerber in Boston Editing by Nick Zieminski)