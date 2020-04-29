TREASURIES-Yields mixed as Fed keeps interest rates near zero

(Recasts, updates yields, adds Fed statement, analyst comments) CHICAGO, April 29 - U.S. Treasury yields moved in mixed directions on Wednesday as the Federal Reserve repeated its vow to use every tool in its toolbox to rescue the coronavirus-ravaged economy. The benchmark 10-year yield was last up 1.2 basis points at 0.6221%. The U.S. central bank left interest rates near zero and said the ongoing pandemic will "weigh heavily" on the near-term outlook and poses "considerable risks" for the medium term. Tony Rodriguez, head of fixed income strategy at Nuveen, said what was missing from the Fed was specificity. "The good news is okay they're flexible, they're not going to be rigid, they're not going stop the balance sheet at $7 trillion so we only have X-amount more - that's all positive. But then you have to take a step back and say, 'okay that means we really have no clue,'" he said. As for the bond market, Rodriguez said it was not pointing at a V-shape or strong recovery and was instead still signaling risk and "still very supported by the Fed purchases." Earlier on Wednesday, the U.S. Commerce Department reported a steeper-than-expected economic contraction in the first quarter as shutdowns due to coronavirus outbreak began. The advance first quarter gross domestic product fell at a 4.8% annual rate, exceeding economists' forecasts of 4.0%. "Ultimately, the market knew this was bad, didn't know the exact number, but knew that it was a significant negative leading to what will be a more significant negative," said Justin Hoogendoorn, head of the fixed income strategic analytics at Piper Sandler in Chicago. The two-year U.S. Treasury yield, which typically moves in step with interest rate expectations, was last down 1 basis point at 0.1994%. April 29 Wednesday 2:07PM New York / 1907 GMT Price US T BONDS JUN0 181-14/32 -0-13/32 10YR TNotes JUN0 139-4/256 0 Price Current Net Yield % Change (bps) Three-month bills 0.1 0.1017 -0.004 Six-month bills 0.125 0.1268 -0.013 Two-year note 99-218/256 0.1994 -0.010 Three-year note 100 0.25 -0.016 Five-year note 100-20/256 0.3592 -0.010 Seven-year note 99-218/256 0.5216 0.000 10-year note 108-84/256 0.6221 0.012 30-year bond 118-240/256 1.238 0.031 DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap 12.50 -1.50 spread U.S. 3-year dollar swap 7.50 -0.75 spread U.S. 5-year dollar swap 4.50 -1.00 spread U.S. 10-year dollar swap 0.50 0.00 spread U.S. 30-year dollar swap -44.00 0.00 spread (By Karen Pierog in Chicago Editing by Nick Zieminski)