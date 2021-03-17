Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Bonds News

TREASURIES-Yields mixed as Fed keeps rates steady

By Karen Pierog, Yoruk Bahceli

 (Updates yields, adds Fed details)
    March 17 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasuries yields on the longer
end of the curve remained elevated, while yields on shorter-term
debt fell on Wednesday after the Federal Reserve projected a
bigger jump in economic growth with no interest rate hikes
through 2023.
    The benchmark 10-year yield, which surged ahead
of the Fed's statement to 1.689%, the highest level since
January 2020, was last up 2.5 basis points at 1.6479%.
    The 30-year bond yield, which jumped after the statement's
release to 2.464%, the highest since August 2019, was last up 3
basis points at 2.4212%.
    The U.S. central bank projected U.S. economic growth of 6.5%
this year as the COVID-19 crisis winds down, up from the 4.2%
projection at its December meeting. It also repeated its pledge
to keep its target interest rate near zero for years to come.

    "There's no indication that the Fed is preparing to act on
rising inflation or the stronger economy we've been seeing,"
said Kim Rupert, managing director of global fixed income
analysis at Action Economics in San Francisco.
    Expectations that the $1.9 trillion U.S. fiscal stimulus
package will boost economic growth and cause inflation to
rebound have pushed government bond yields higher in recent
weeks.
    Rupert pointed out that long-term yields might have had "a
knee-jerk reaction" move higher due to an increasing number of
Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) members eyeing a rate hike
in 2022 or 2023.
    Seven of 18 officials now expect to raise rates in 2023,
compared to five in December. Four officials feel rates may need
to rise as soon as next year, a change from zero as of the last
projections in December.
    Fed Chair Jerome Powell told reporters not to read too much
into the so-called dot plot, where FOMC members make projections
for future interest rates.
    Eurodollar futures traders priced in a 90% chance of a Fed
hike by March 2023 after the Fed statement, pushing back from
December 2022. Traders still factored two additional rate
increases in 2023, but the implied yields have come down a bit,
suggesting a less firm conviction, compared with that before the
Fed meeting.
    Powell also said it was too early to start talking about
tapering Fed bond buying and that there would be advance notice
ahead of such a move. 
    In addition, the Fed announced it will conduct overnight
reverse repurchase agreement operations with a per-counter party
limit of $80 billion per day, up from $30 billion per day
starting on Thursday. 
    On the short end of the curve, yields on Treasury bills
maturing in one, two, and three months fell earlier in the
session to their lowest levels since March 2020, with the
one-month yield sinking as low as 0.0100% and the
three-month yield hitting 0.0150%. 
    The two-year Treasury yield, which typically
moves in step with interest rate expectations, was last 1.4
basis points lower at 0.137%. 
     A closely watched part of the yield curve, which measures
the gap between yields on two- and 10-year Treasury notes
, steepened by about 4 basis points at 150.89 basis
points.
    The spread between five-year notes and 30-year bonds
, which widened to as much as 166.4 basis points in
the wake of the Fed statement, was last up 6.85 basis points at
161.72 basis points.
    March 17 Wednesday 4:36PM New York / 2136 GMT
                               Price        Current   Net
                                            Yield %   Change
                                                      (bps)
 Three-month bills             0.02         0.0203    0.002
 Six-month bills               0.0475       0.0482    -0.003
 Two-year note                 99-250/256   0.137     -0.014
 Three-year note               99-214/256   0.3051    -0.029
 Five-year note                98-138/256   0.8015    -0.022
 Seven-year note               98-248/256   1.2805    0.005
 10-year note                  95-60/256    1.6479    0.025
 20-year bond                  92-232/256   2.3219    0.023
 30-year bond                  88-108/256   2.4212    0.030
                                                      
   DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS                                
                               Last (bps)   Net       
                                            Change    
                                            (bps)     
 U.S. 2-year dollar swap        10.50         0.00    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 3-year dollar swap        10.75         0.75    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 5-year dollar swap         9.50         1.50    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 10-year dollar swap        0.75         0.75    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 30-year dollar swap      -29.50         1.75    
 spread (Reporting by Karen Pierog in Chicago and Yoruk Bahceli in
Amsterdam
Additional reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss in New York
Editing by Jonathan Oatis and Matthew Lewis)
