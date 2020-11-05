TREASURIES-Yields mixed as market awaits election results, jobs data

(Recasts, updates yields, adds analyst comment and Fed meeting statement) By Karen Pierog CHICAGO, Nov 5 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields were mixed on Thursday as national election results remained uncertain and investors awaited Friday's October employment report. Longer-dated yields bounced up from three-week lows reached earlier in the session. The benchmark 10-year yield, which touched its lowest since mid-October at 0.718%, was last up less than a basis point at 0.7763%. The 30-year bond yield also hit a three-week low of 1.48% and was last down less than a basis point at 1.5424%. "The market's really adrift here trying to figure out what to focus on next," said Gennadiy Goldberg, an interest rate strategist at TD Securities in New York, pointing to still-incomplete results from Tuesday's election, rising coronavirus cases, and Friday's release of jobs data. Democrat Joe Biden inched closer to an election win over Republican President Donald Trump, but his party is falling short of expectations in congressional elections. Still, potential runoffs in Georgia could determine control of the Senate, where Republicans are in the majority. Kathy Jones, chief fixed income strategist at the Schwab Center for Financial Research in New York, said a divided national government would mean a smaller stimulus plan to aid the virus-battered economy. "There'll be less spending and less fiscal stimulus and that means the (U.S. Federal Reserve) has to continue to keep rates lower for longer and we'll get slower growth and less inflation," she said. The Fed wrapped up its two-day policy meeting with no surprises, saying the central bank would maintain its loose monetary policy and pledging to do what it can to sustain an economic recovery. Ahead of October jobs data due out on Friday, the U.S. Labor Department reported initial claims for state unemployment benefits totaled a seasonally adjusted 751,000 for the week ended Oct. 31, compared with 758,000 in the prior week. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast 732,000 applications in the latest week. A closely watched part of the U.S. Treasury yield curve measuring the gap between yields on two- and 10-year Treasury notes flattened to mid-October levels at 56.90 basis points earlier in the session. It was last up less than a basis point at 62.20 basis points. It had widened to as much as 77 basis points on Wednesday. November 5 Thursday 3:52PM New York / 2152 GMT Price Price Current Net Yield % Change (bps) Three-month bills 0.09 0.0913 -0.003 Six-month bills 0.0975 0.0989 -0.002 Two-year note 99-244/256 0.1487 0.004 Three-year note 99-208/256 0.189 0.013 Five-year note 99-150/256 0.3339 0.011 Seven-year note 99-152/256 0.5594 0.011 10-year note 98-148/256 0.7763 0.008 20-year bond 96-188/256 1.313 -0.003 30-year bond 96-4/256 1.5424 -0.007 DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap 8.25 -0.25 spread U.S. 3-year dollar swap 7.50 -0.75 spread U.S. 5-year dollar swap 6.50 0.00 spread U.S. 10-year dollar swap 2.50 0.25 spread U.S. 30-year dollar swap -32.75 0.25 spread (Reporting by Karen Pierog in Chicago; additional reporting by Dhara Ranasinghe and Suajata Rao in London; Editing by Dan Grebler and Richard Chang)