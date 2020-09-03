TREASURIES-Yields mixed in choppy trading after jobless claims data

Bonds News
    By Karen Pierog
    CHICAGO, Sept 3 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields were flat
to slightly lower in choppy trading on Thursday after data
showed weekly initial jobless claims fell more than expected
last week, but remained high as the coronavirus pandemic
continued to weigh on the economy.
    The benchmark 10-year yield was last down less
than a basis point at 0.6445%.
    Initial claims for state unemployment benefits totaled a
seasonally adjusted 881,000 for the week ended Aug. 29, compared
with 1.011 million in the prior week, the U.S. Labor Department
said on Thursday. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast
950,000 applications in the latest week.
    Jon Hill, U.S. interest rate strategist at BMO Capital
Markets in New York, said there was not a lot of conviction for
going into a strong position in the market given Friday's
release of August employment data, Monday's Labor Day holiday,
and mixed signals on the economy. 
    "We're in this dynamic where there are a lot of
back-and-forth signals," he said. "Treasuries are trading
somewhat choppy as traders are trying to balance their books
going into non-farm payrolls and the long weekend." 
    Hill added that it has been hard for the market to trade on
any data "with high confidence."
    "Because at the end of the day the two most important things
are what happens with the virus and soon to be, what's going on
with the (Nov. 3 U.S.) election," he said.
     The two-year U.S. Treasury yield, which
typically moves in step with interest rate expectations, was
down less than a basis point at 0.1309%. 
    A closely watched part of the U.S. Treasury yield curve
measuring the gap between yields on two- and 10-year Treasury
notes, which is viewed as an indicator of
economic expectations, was last at 50.50 basis points, less than
a basis point lower than at Wednesday's close.
September 3 Thursday 9:21AM New York / 1421 GMT
                                                     
                                                     
                                                     
                               Price       Current   Net
                                           Yield %   Change
                                                     (bps)
 Three-month bills             0.105       0.1068    0.001
 Six-month bills               0.1175      0.1192    0.000
 Two-year note                 99-253/256  0.1309    -0.006
 Three-year note               99-240/256  0.1463    -0.006
 Five-year note                100-6/256   0.2453    -0.011
 Seven-year note               100-100/25  0.4432    -0.009
                               6                     
 10-year note                  99-208/256  0.6445    -0.007
 20-year bond                  99-128/256  1.1531    -0.003
 30-year bond                  100         1.375     0.000
                                                     
   DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS                               
                               Last (bps)  Net       
                                           Change    
                                           (bps)     
 U.S. 2-year dollar swap         9.00        0.25    
 spread                                              
 U.S. 3-year dollar swap         8.50        0.25    
 spread                                              
 U.S. 5-year dollar swap         6.75        0.00    
 spread                                              
 U.S. 10-year dollar swap        1.50        0.25    
 spread                                              
 U.S. 30-year dollar swap      -35.50        0.75    
 spread                                              
                                                     
 
 (Reporting by Karen Pierog; editing by Jonathan Oatis)
