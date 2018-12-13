Bonds News
TREASURIES-Yields mixed in narrow ranges as ECB weighs

Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss

    * ECB's Draghi comments weigh on Bunds, Treasuries
    * U.S. import prices drop as inflation stays benign
    * Focus on U.S. 30-year bond auction

    NEW YORK, Dec 13 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields were mixed
on Thursday in choppy trading within narrow ranges, as investors
digested the European Central bank's reduced growth and
inflation forecasts for next year along with a warning of
economic risks to the region.
    German 10-year government bond yields fell more
than a basis point as ECB President Mario Draghi spoke and was
last at 0.264 percent.
    Other high-grade euro zone bond yields also fell 1-2 basis
points in the aftermath of Draghi's comments.

    U.S. Treasury yields initially moved in line with German
Bunds, before long-dated debt yields inched higher as U.S.
stocks rose.
    "The market at the moment is focused on the ECB and we're
sort of moving in line with Bunds for the most part," said
Gennadiy Goldberg, interest rates strategist at TD Securities in
New York.
    In a news conference, Draghi said the balance of risks on
the growth outlook was moving to the downside due to
"geopolitical factors, the threat of protectionism,
vulnerabilities in emerging markets, and financial market
volatility."
    The ECB also trimmed its regional growth projection to 1.7
percent and inflation forecast to 1.7 percent for 2019, further
spurring buying in both the U.S. and European bond markets

    U.S. yields on Thursday were also pressured by a
steeper-than-expected drop in November's U.S. import prices,
which followed Wednesday's tame consumer price reading. Both
reports backed a growing view that the Federal Reserve could
slow the pace of interest rate hikes.
    Data showed U.S. import prices dropped 1.6 percent last
month, the biggest decline since August 2015, after an unrevised
0.5 percent increase in October.
    "This decline extended the downward trend for this core
import price measure that has now gone on since May, and prices
have been soft in most of the major related subcategories," said
Daniel Silver, economist at JP Morgan in New York.
    "It is likely that the recent dollar appreciation has been
weighing on imported inflation and this weakening in import
prices also could weigh on domestic inflation," he added.
    In mid-morning trading, benchmark U.S. 10-year note yields
were at 2.905 percent from 2.906 percent late on
Wednesday. 
    U.S. 30-year bond yields were up at 3.153 percent
, from 3.148 percent on Wednesday.
    On the short end of the curve, U.S. 2-year yields slipped as
well to 2.762 percent, compared with Wednesday's 2.77 percent
.
    Investors are looking toward the $16 billion U.S. 30-year
bond auction later in the session, which could see lackluster
demand after a soft 10-year note sale on Wednesday and given
that 30-year prices have not fallen enough to attract attention.
    
      December 13 Thursday 10:18AM New York / 1518 GMT
                                                      
                                                      
                                                      
                               Price        Current   Net
                                            Yield %   Change
                                                      (bps)
 Three-month bills             2.37         2.4172    -0.011
 Six-month bills               2.48         2.5462    -0.008
 Two-year note                 99-249/256   2.764     -0.006
 Three-year note               99-152/256   2.7672    -0.006
 Five-year note                100-138/256  2.7578    -0.007
 Seven-year note               100-76/256   2.8276    -0.002
 10-year note                  101-224/256  2.9059    0.000
 30-year bond                  104-76/256   3.152     0.004
                                                      
   DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS                                
                               Last (bps)   Net       
                                            Change    
                                            (bps)     
 U.S. 2-year dollar swap        13.75         0.50    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 3-year dollar swap        11.00        -0.25    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 5-year dollar swap        10.25         0.00    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 10-year dollar swap        3.25         0.00    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 30-year dollar swap      -14.25         0.00    
 spread                                               
 
 (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss
