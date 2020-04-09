Bonds News
TREASURIES-Yields mostly steady as jobless claims top 6 mln for second week

    By Karen Pierog
    CHICAGO, April 9 - U.S. Treasury yields were little changed
on Thursday after weekly jobless claims remained huge due to the
shuttering of non-essential businesses and services across the
nation to stop the spread of the coronavirus. 
   The yield on the benchmark 10-year note was last
at 0.746%, down 1.8 basis points in morning trading. That was
roughly 2 basis points higher than where it stood just before
the Federal Reserve early on Thursday announced an aggressive
new effort to prop up the economy.
   Gary Pollack, managing director of fixed income at Deutsche
Bank Private Wealth Management in New York, said the bad
economic news will make the safety and liquidity of Treasuries
more attractive.   
    "Because of a flight-to-safety trade, I think that's what
Treasuries are benefiting from as we get more evidence of the
economic impact from the COVID-19 crisis," he said.
    Data on the number of Americans filing for jobless claims
fell slightly last week to 6.6 million from an upwardly revised
6.87 million in the prior week.
    The Fed, meanwhile, rolled out a $2.3 trillion plan to help
midsized businesses and state and local governments.

    The two-year U.S. Treasury yield, which typically
moves in step with interest rate expectations, was at 0.2374%,
down 1.9 basis points.
    A closely watched part of the U.S. Treasury yield curve
measuring the gap between yields on two- and 10-year Treasury
notes, seen as an indicator of economic
expectations, was at 52 basis points, roughly the same as
Wednesday's close.
    Bids submitted in a Thursday morning four-day repurchase
agreement (repo) operation totaled $2.5 billion, according to
the New York Federal Reserve, which said it accepted all the
bids. There were no bids submitted for an 85-day repo operation.
    
    April 9 Thursday 9:05AM New York / 1405 GMT
                                                      
                                                      
                                                      
                               Price        Current   Net
                                            Yield %   Change
                                                      (bps)
 Three-month bills             0.195        0.1983    0.000
 Six-month bills               0.225        0.229     -0.004
 Two-year note                 100-69/256   0.2374    -0.019
 Three-year note               99-208/256   0.3128    -0.029
 Five-year note                100-70/256   0.4443    -0.024
 Seven-year note               99-244/256   0.6319    -0.021
 10-year note                  107-36/256   0.746     -0.018
 30-year bond                  115-88/256   1.3717    0.008
                                                      
   DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS                                
                               Last (bps)   Net       
                                            Change    
                                            (bps)     
 U.S. 2-year dollar swap        23.25        -1.75    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 3-year dollar swap        16.00         0.25    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 5-year dollar swap        13.25         0.00    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 10-year dollar swap        6.50         1.25    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 30-year dollar swap      -36.75         0.75    
 spread                                               
 


 (By Karen Pierog in Chicago; Additional reporting by Ross
Kerber in Boston; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)
