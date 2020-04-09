TREASURIES-Yields mostly steady as jobless claims top 6 mln for second week

By Karen Pierog CHICAGO, April 9 - U.S. Treasury yields were little changed on Thursday after weekly jobless claims remained huge due to the shuttering of non-essential businesses and services across the nation to stop the spread of the coronavirus. The yield on the benchmark 10-year note was last at 0.746%, down 1.8 basis points in morning trading. That was roughly 2 basis points higher than where it stood just before the Federal Reserve early on Thursday announced an aggressive new effort to prop up the economy. Gary Pollack, managing director of fixed income at Deutsche Bank Private Wealth Management in New York, said the bad economic news will make the safety and liquidity of Treasuries more attractive. "Because of a flight-to-safety trade, I think that's what Treasuries are benefiting from as we get more evidence of the economic impact from the COVID-19 crisis," he said. Data on the number of Americans filing for jobless claims fell slightly last week to 6.6 million from an upwardly revised 6.87 million in the prior week. The Fed, meanwhile, rolled out a $2.3 trillion plan to help midsized businesses and state and local governments. The two-year U.S. Treasury yield, which typically moves in step with interest rate expectations, was at 0.2374%, down 1.9 basis points. A closely watched part of the U.S. Treasury yield curve measuring the gap between yields on two- and 10-year Treasury notes, seen as an indicator of economic expectations, was at 52 basis points, roughly the same as Wednesday's close. Bids submitted in a Thursday morning four-day repurchase agreement (repo) operation totaled $2.5 billion, according to the New York Federal Reserve, which said it accepted all the bids. There were no bids submitted for an 85-day repo operation. April 9 Thursday 9:05AM New York / 1405 GMT Price Current Net Yield % Change (bps) Three-month bills 0.195 0.1983 0.000 Six-month bills 0.225 0.229 -0.004 Two-year note 100-69/256 0.2374 -0.019 Three-year note 99-208/256 0.3128 -0.029 Five-year note 100-70/256 0.4443 -0.024 Seven-year note 99-244/256 0.6319 -0.021 10-year note 107-36/256 0.746 -0.018 30-year bond 115-88/256 1.3717 0.008 DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap 23.25 -1.75 spread U.S. 3-year dollar swap 16.00 0.25 spread U.S. 5-year dollar swap 13.25 0.00 spread U.S. 10-year dollar swap 6.50 1.25 spread U.S. 30-year dollar swap -36.75 0.75 spread (By Karen Pierog in Chicago; Additional reporting by Ross Kerber in Boston; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)