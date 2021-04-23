Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Bonds News

TREASURIES-Yields move back to middle ground as traders weigh tax plan

By Ross Kerber

0 Min Read

 (Updates with market activity, analyst comment)
    April 23 (Reuters) - Traders left U.S. Treasury yields in a
narrow range on Friday as they weighed the political prospects
of a new tax plan from President Joe Biden and the direction of
Federal Reserve policy.
    The benchmark 10-year yield was up 1.1 basis
point at 1.5666% in afternoon trading, within the 1.528% to
1.646% range it has held since April 15.
    After declining in the early part of the session the note's
yield climbed as high as 1.582% before noon after new data
showed U.S. factory activity powered ahead in early April, and
another report showed strong new home sales. 
    But then it settled as investors waited for more clarity
from Washington, said Andy Richman, managing director for
Sterling Capital Management.
    Currently, "nobody wants to make a rapid move," he said.
    Stocks rose nearly 1% on Wall Street a day after reports of
a Biden Administration push to raise taxes on capital gains gave
indexes a shakedown. The proposed numbers had been public since
the presidential campaign.
    Investors are looking ahead to guidance from a Fed meeting
next week, on Tuesday and Wednesday, although the U.S. central
bank's Federal Open Market Committee is not expected to make
meaningful adjustments to policy.
    Treasury auctions of 2-year, 5-year and 7-year notes on
Monday and Tuesday totaling $183 billion will also show the
market's appetite for U.S. debt.
    A closely watched part of the U.S. Treasury yield curve
measuring the gap between yields on two- and 10-year Treasury
notes, seen as an indicator of economic
expectations, was at 141 basis points, about two basis point
higher than Thursday's close.
    The two-year U.S. Treasury yield, which typically
moves in step with interest rate expectations, was up less than
a basis point at 0.1575%.
     
  April 23 Friday 2:20PM New York / 1820 GMT
                               Price        Current   Net
                                            Yield %   Change
                                                      (bps)
 Three-month bills             0.02         0.0203    0.000
 Six-month bills               0.0375       0.038     0.000
 Two-year note                 99-240/256   0.1575    0.007
 Three-year note               100-32/256   0.3327    0.013
 Five-year note                99-178/256   0.8132    0.011
 Seven-year note               100          1.25      0.014
 10-year note                  96           1.5666    0.011
 20-year bond                  95-196/256   2.1383    0.007
 30-year bond                  91-224/256   2.2506    0.010
                                                      
   DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS                                
                               Last (bps)   Net       
                                            Change    
                                            (bps)     
 U.S. 2-year dollar swap        11.75        -0.25    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 3-year dollar swap        13.50         0.00    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 5-year dollar swap         9.50         0.00    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 10-year dollar swap       -0.25         0.50    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 30-year dollar swap      -26.50         0.25    
 spread (Reporting by Ross Kerber in Boston; Editing by Kirsten
Donovan)
