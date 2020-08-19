Bonds News
TREASURIES-Yields move lower ahead of 20-year bond auction

Karen Pierog

    CHICAGO, Aug 19 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields fell on
Wednesday as the market awaited the auction of $25 billion of
20-year bonds that could test its the market's appetite for
supply at the longer end of the curve.
    The benchmark 10-year yield was last down 1.2
basis points at 0.6574%, while the 20-year yield was
last down 1.8 basis points at 1.133%.
    The auction marks the fourth and largest since the U.S.
Treasury began offering 20-year bonds in May for the first time
since 1986. It also follows last week's auction of $26 billion
of 30-year bonds that was met with weak demand.
    "Given the extra size, given that the valuation looks fair,
not particularly cheap, and given we just came off a 30-year
auction that kind of underperformed, I think there's some
potential for this one to also be a slightly weak auction as
opposed to a strong one," said Tony Rodriguez, head of fixed
income strategy at Nuveen.
    The market will also be looking at the minutes from the
Federal Reserve's July meeting that will be released at 2 p.m.
ET (1800 GMT) for clues into the policymaker's view of the
economy and actions they may take in September.
    Rodriguez said there might be some valuable information
disclosed concerning the Fed's policy framework review, which is
expected to include inflation targeting.
    "There may be something in the minutes that provides a
little bit more color around their thinking beyond what we've
heard in some of the speeches since the last meeting," Rodriguez
said. 
    A closely watched part of the U.S. Treasury yield curve
measuring the gap between yields on two- and 10-year Treasury
notes, which is viewed as an indicator of
economic expectations, was last at 51.10 basis points, about a
basis point lower than at Tuesday's close.
August 19 Wednesday 8:55AM New York / 1355 GMT
                                                      
                                                      
                                                      
                               Price        Current   Net
                                            Yield %   Change
                                                      (bps)
 Three-month bills             0.1          0.1014    -0.005
 Six-month bills               0.1175       0.1192    -0.003
 Two-year note                 99-247/256   0.1431    -0.002
 Three-year note               99-224/256   0.167     -0.005
 Five-year note                99-228/256   0.2723    -0.007
 Seven-year note               99-102/256   0.4631    -0.009
 10-year note                  99-176/256   0.6574    -0.012
 20-year bond                  99-220/256   1.1329    -0.018
 30-year bond                  100-8/256    1.3737    -0.025
                                                      
   DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS                                
                               Last (bps)   Net       
                                            Change    
                                            (bps)     
 U.S. 2-year dollar swap         7.25        -0.25    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 3-year dollar swap         5.75        -0.25    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 5-year dollar swap         4.00        -0.50    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 10-year dollar swap       -2.00        -0.25    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 30-year dollar swap      -40.75         0.50    
 spread                                               
                                                      
 

 (Reporting by Karen Pierog; Editing by Will Dunham)
