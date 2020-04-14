Bonds News
TREASURIES-Yields narrowly mixed, market looks to U.S. economy reopening

Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss

    * U.S. virus deaths top 25,000, but pace slowing -Reuters
    * NY hospitalizations fall for 1st time since outbreak
    * Fed's Bullard says V-shaped recovery still possible
    * U.S. yields starting to form a base -analyst

    NEW YORK, April 14 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields were
mixed in quiet trading on Tuesday, with those at the long end
drifting higher on cautious optimism that a plateauing of
coronavirus cases would allow an economic reboot sooner than
feared.
    U.S. two-, three-, five- and seven-year yields slipped. 
    "The balance of headlines on the coronavirus is
significantly more positive than negative," said Tom Simons,
money market economist at Jefferies in New York. 
    He added that people were already looking at the type of
U.S. recovery that can happen once the virus is under control.
    St. Louis Federal Reserve President James Bullard said on
Tuesday a V-shaped recovery is still possible if businesses and
households are still able to pay their bills and if testing for
the virus becomes widely available.
    Jefferies' Simons said the United States is more likely to
have a check mark-shaped rebound - a sharp downturn followed by
a prolonged, slow recovery. 
    U.S. 10-year yields edged higher to 0.750% from
0.749% late on Monday.
    "When you come down this far from 2.0% in the 10-year, it
takes a while to form a base here," said Evercore ISI fixed
income strategist Stan Shipley.
    U.S. 30-year bonds yielded 1.401%, up from 1.39%
on Monday.
    U.S. deaths from the novel coronavirus topped 25,000 on
Tuesday, according to a Reuters tally. So far this week, deaths
have increased about 7% per day on average compared with 14%
last week and 30% on many days in March. Cases this week are up
an average of 5% per day compared with 7.8% last week and 30%
per day in March.
    In New York, the total number of people hospitalized fell
for the first time since the onset of the outbreak, Governor
Andrew Cuomo said on Tuesday.
    The S&P 500 ended more than 3% higher.
    Investors are bracing for Wednesday's release of March U.S.
retail sales, a major indicator showing how the virus pandemic
has affected the U.S. economy. A Reuters poll showed economists
forecasting an 8% decline in retail sales.
    In overnight repo operations, the New York Federal Reserve
accepted all $23.5 billion in bids backed by Treasuries,
mortgage-backed securities and agency debt.  
    On the short end of the curve, U.S. 2-year yields were last
at 0.221%, down from Monday's 0.243%.
    The yield curve flattened slightly on Tuesday, with the
spread between the 10-year and the 2-year narrowing to 50 basis
points, from about 52 basis points on Monday. The curve has been
steepening since the beginning of the health crisis as investors
have priced out any rate increase in the immediate future.
    
      April 14 Tuesday 5:09PM New York / 2109 GMT
                               Price                  
 US T BONDS JUN0               177-23/32    -0-13/32  
 10YR TNotes JUN0              138-44/256   0-24/256  
                               Price        Current   Net
                                            Yield %   Change
                                                      (bps)
 Three-month bills             0.195        0.1983    -0.066
 Six-month bills               0.2225       0.2258    -0.053
 Two-year note                 100-77/256   0.221     -0.022
 Three-year note               99-228/256   0.2866    -0.023
 Five-year note                100-98/256   0.4219    -0.008
 Seven-year note               100-18/256   0.6147    -0.010
 10-year note                  107-24/256   0.7504    0.001
 30-year bond                  114-144/256  1.4011    0.011
                                                      
   DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS                                
                               Last (bps)   Net       
                                            Change    
                                            (bps)     
 U.S. 2-year dollar swap        21.50         0.25    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 3-year dollar swap        15.25         1.00    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 5-year dollar swap        12.50        -0.75    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 10-year dollar swap        6.75         0.50    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 30-year dollar swap      -36.25         0.75    
 spread                                               
 
 (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by Alden
Bentley, Jonathan Oatis, Chizu Nomiyama and Richard Chang)
