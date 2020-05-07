TREASURIES-Yields near three-week highs as investors weigh supply vs Fed purchases

By Karen Brettell NEW YORK, May 7 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields held just below three-week highs on Thursday as investors continued to weigh the impact of the Treasury Department increasing its supply of longer-dated debt against continuing Federal Reserve bond purchases. Long-dated yields jumped and the yield curve steepened on Wednesday after Treasury said it would launch a long-planned 20-year bond and increase auction sizes across a range of maturities at a faster pace than expected. It was “a lot more longer-dated issuance than we were expecting, and I think that’s why you got the move that we got yesterday in terms of a steeper yield curve,” said Michael Pugliese, an economist at Wells Fargo in New York. That said, “today we’re maybe 10 basis points higher than we were on Monday, which is not nothing, but it’s not like we saw a couple of hundred basis point move, so the market was able to digest it,” Pugliese said. Benchmark 10-year yields fell 2 basis points on the day to 0.6932%, after reaching 0.7430% on Wednesday, the highest since April 15. The 10-year yields have held in a tight range since the beginning of April of between 0.543% and 0.785%. Treasury said on Monday it expects to borrow $2.999 trillion during the April-June quarter, five times larger than the previous single-quarter record set during the 2008 financial crisis as it implements measures meant to blunt the economic damage of the new coronavirus. It has concentrated the bulk of its increased issuance in short-term Treasury bills, though analysts have said that it will need to increase longer-dated maturities over time. But ongoing Federal Reserve bond purchases are seen as capping yield increases even as supply swells. The Fed said on Wednesday that it will include the new 20-year debt in its bond purchase program. Bonds were little changed after data on Thursday showed that millions more Americans sought unemployment benefits last week, suggesting layoffs broadened from consumer-facing industries to other segments of the economy and could remain elevated even as many parts of the country start to reopen. Investors are next focused on the jobs report for April on Friday, which is expected to show unprecedented job losses after businesses closed to stem the spread of the coronavirus. “That will be interesting because it will give us some more granular detail that we just don’t have at the moment - industry data, data on who thinks this is a temporary layoff versus a permanent layoff” and other details, said Pugliese. May 7 Thursday 9:59AM New York / 1359 GMT Price US T BONDS JUN0 179-14/32 0-23/32 10YR TNotes JUN0 138-192/256 0-52/256 Price Current Net Change Yield % (bps) Three-month bills 0.1125 0.1144 -0.005 Six-month bills 0.1425 0.145 0.000 Two-year note 99-230/256 0.1765 -0.006 Three-year note 100-10/256 0.2366 -0.010 Five-year note 100-22/256 0.3576 -0.019 Seven-year note 99-166/256 0.5514 -0.022 10-year note 107-156/256 0.6932 -0.020 30-year bond 114-160/256 1.3978 -0.015 DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap 10.50 -0.75 spread U.S. 3-year dollar swap 5.50 -0.25 spread U.S. 5-year dollar swap 2.25 -0.25 spread U.S. 10-year dollar swap -4.25 0.00 spread U.S. 30-year dollar swap -51.00 -0.25 spread (Editing by Nick Zieminski)