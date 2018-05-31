FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 31, 2018 / 2:38 PM / Updated 40 minutes ago

TREASURIES-Yields on long end fall after U.S. slaps tariffs on EU, Canada, Mexico

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

    By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss
    NEW YORK, May 31 (Reuters) - U.S. long-dated Treasury yields
fell on Thursday after the  United States imposed tariffs on
steel and aluminum imports form the European Union, Canada and
Mexico, reigniting fears of a trade war.
    U.S. 10-year note and 30-year bond yields, which move
inversely to prices, have fallen in five of the last six
sessions, reversing an uptrend that has been in place for the
last couple of months.
    The United States on Thursday said it was moving ahead with
tariffs on aluminum and steel imports from Canada, Mexico and
the European Union, ending a two-month exemption. U.S Commerce
Secretary Wilbur Ross told reporters on a telephone briefing
that a 25 percent tariff on steel imports and a 10 percent
tariff on aluminum imports from the EU, Canada and Mexico would
go into effect at midnight.
    In response to the U.S. tariff announcement, the European
Union will impose countermeasures, said the head of the bloc's
executive, Jean-Claude Juncker.
    "There's a lack of clarity about whether it will be pushed
through, and it seems at least on the political front in the
U.S. ... it's not quite as fixed as the headlines make it seem,"
said Aaron Kohli, interest rates strategist, at BMO Capital
Markets in New York.
    "Some of those sanction headlines are just posturing, it's
not pure substance. Making it difficult to handicap comes from
that kernel of how reliable is this," he added.
    A tame core U.S. inflation reading has also weighed on
interest rates, analysts said, with the core PCE price index,
the Federal Reserve's preferred inflation gauge, posting an
unrounded increase of 0.157 percent.
    The other components of the report - U.S. personal spending
and income - were solid but had minimal impact on Treasuries.
    Other economic reports were mixed, with a strong U.S.
Midwest manufacturing index and weak pending home sales
data.
    "The core was on the soft side, and that has contributed to
the slumping yields," said Gennadiy Goldberg, interest rates
strategist, at TD Securities in New York.
    In morning trading, U.S. 10-year yields fell to 2.831
percent, from Wednesday's 2.844 percent.
    U.S. 30-year yields dropped to 2.997 percent, 
from 3.017 percent late on Wednesday.
    On the short end of the curve, U.S. 2-year yields were up at
2.423 percent, from Wednesday's 2.411 percent.
    
      May 31 Thursday 10:25AM New York / 1425 GMT
                               Price                  
 US T BONDS JUN8               145-27/32    0-13/32   
 10YR TNotes JUN8              120-172/256  0-16/256  
                               Price        Current   Net
                                            Yield %   Change
                                                      (bps)
 Three-month bills             1.8825       1.9177    -0.005
 Six-month bills               2.0325       2.082     0.000
 Two-year note                 100-40/256   2.4193    0.008
 Three-year note               100-64/256   2.5364    0.005
 Five-year note                100-90/256   2.6744    0.001
 Seven-year note               100-152/256  2.781     -0.010
 10-year note                  100-96/256   2.8314    -0.013
 30-year bond                  102-148/256  2.994     -0.023
                                                      
   DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS                                
                               Last (bps)   Net       
                                            Change    
                                            (bps)     
 U.S. 2-year dollar swap        26.00         2.00    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 3-year dollar swap        21.25         1.50    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 5-year dollar swap        12.75         1.25    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 10-year dollar swap        4.50         0.75    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 30-year dollar swap       -9.50         0.75    
 spread                                               
 
 (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; additional reporting by
Karen Brettel, editing by Jonathan Oatis)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
