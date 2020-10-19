Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Bonds News

TREASURIES-Yields pare rise as stimulus optimism fades

By Karen Brettell

    NEW YORK, Oct 19 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields came off
their highs on Monday as optimism ebbed that U.S. lawmakers will
reach a deal to launch new stimulus in the near term, though the
yields held higher on the day.
    House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Sunday that differences
remained with President Donald Trump's administration on a
wide-ranging coronavirus relief package but that she was
optimistic legislation could be pushed through before Election
Day.
    “There was some optimism about a deal potentially being
reached … it seems like some of that optimism has started to
fade a little bit," said Gennadiy Goldberg, an interest rate
strategist at TD Securities in New York. “People realize that
the real stimulus is very likely to come after the election, and
most likely in early 2021.”
    Benchmark 10-year note yields rose two basis
points on the day to 0.762%, after earlier getting as high as
0.781%. The yields have traded in a tight range from 0.50% to
0.80% since April, with the exception of a brief spike to 0.96%
in early June.
    Some investors are betting long-dated yields will rise after
the Nov. 3 presidential election on the likelihood of greater
fiscal spending to boost the economy, with Democrats expected to
support a larger package if they win a majority in the Senate.
    Ongoing weakness from Covid-related business disruptions,
however, is likely to keep downward pressure on yields with the
Federal Reserve also likely to act to keep rates near historical
lows unless the economy shows improvement.
    "The economic destruction from Covid, in my view, will keep
rates pretty low,” said Tom di Galoma, a managing director at
Seaport Global Holdings in New York.
    The Treasury Department will sell $22 billion in 20-year
bonds on Wednesday and $17 billion in five-year Treasury
Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) on Thursday.    
    
      October 19 Monday 3:00PM New York / 1900 GMT
                               Price                  
 US T BONDS DEC0               174-16/32    -0-13/32  
 10YR TNotes DEC0              138-236/256  -0-36/25  
                                            6         
                               Price        Current   Net
                                            Yield %   Change
                                                      (bps)
 Three-month bills             0.095        0.0963    0.000
 Six-month bills               0.1125       0.1141    -0.003
 Two-year note                 99-245/256   0.1471    0.002
 Three-year note               99-208/256   0.188     0.005
 Five-year note                99-156/256   0.3297    0.012
 Seven-year note               98-224/256   0.5403    0.015
 10-year note                  98-180/256   0.7623    0.018
 20-year bond                  96-180/256   1.3145    0.018
 30-year bond                  95-220/256   1.5489    0.020
                                                      
   DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS                                
                               Last (bps)   Net       
                                            Change    
                                            (bps)     
 U.S. 2-year dollar swap         8.50         0.00    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 3-year dollar swap         8.25         0.25    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 5-year dollar swap         7.75         0.25    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 10-year dollar swap        3.00         0.50    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 30-year dollar swap      -35.00         1.00    
 spread (Editing by Nick Zieminski)
