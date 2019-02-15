Bonds News
TREASURIES-Yields range-bound amid mixed economic data

    * Yields in middle of recent range as economic data mixed
    * Optimism that U.S., China will reach trade deal

    NEW YORK, Feb 15 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields rose
slightly on Friday but held in the middle of their recent range
as investors digested mixed economic data for signals of Federal
Reserve interest rate policy.
    Data on Friday showed that U.S. manufacturing fell sharply
in January, while U.S. import prices fell for a third straight
month, indicating that inflation and the economy were losing
momentum.             
    It comes after retail sales for December on Thursday posted
the largest decline since September 2009. An increase in core
consumer price inflation on Wednesday, however, was seen as
easing concerns about falling inflation.
                        
    Job growth has also been strong with employers hiring the
most workers in 11 months in January.             
    “It’s been a mix. It’s not been a trend of weaker or
stronger that can really push the market one way or another,
that’s why I think we’re kind of sitting here and waiting,” said
Justin Lederer, an interest rate strategist at Cantor Fitzgerald
in New York.
    Benchmark 10-year notes             fell 2/32 in price to
yield 2.666 percent, up from 2.659 percent on Thursday. The
yields have held between 2.543 percent and 2.799 percent this
year, after falling from a seven-year high of 3.261 percent in
October.
    Optimism that the United States and China would reach a
trade deal also helped boost stocks on Friday, and reduced
demand for safe haven bonds.             
    Talks between the two countries to resolve their bruising
trade war will resume next week in Washington, with both sides
saying this week's negotiations in Beijing made progress.
            
    Investors are also focused on minutes from the Fed’s January
meeting, which will be released next Wednesday. 
    At that meeting, the U.S. central bank signaled its
three-year-drive to tighten monetary policy may be at an end
amid a suddenly cloudy outlook for the U.S. economy due to
global headwinds and impasses over trade and government budget
negotiations.             
    President Donald Trump on Friday declared a national
emergency in a bid to fund his promised wall at the U.S.-Mexico
border without congressional approval, an action Democrats vowed
to challenge as a violation of the U.S. Constitution.
            
    He was also expected later on Friday to sign a bipartisan
government spending bill Congress approved on Thursday that
would prevent another partial government shutdown by funding
several agencies that otherwise would have closed on Saturday. 

