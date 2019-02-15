TREASURIES-Yields range-bound amid mixed economic data

(Adds data, updates prices) * Yields in middle of recent range as economic data mixed * Optimism that U.S., China will reach trade deal By Karen Brettell NEW YORK, Feb 15 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields rose slightly on Friday but held in the middle of their recent range as investors digested mixed economic data for signals of Federal Reserve interest rate policy. Data on Friday showed that U.S. manufacturing fell sharply in January, while U.S. import prices fell for a third straight month, indicating that inflation and the economy were losing momentum. It comes after retail sales for December on Thursday posted the largest decline since September 2009. An increase in core consumer price inflation on Wednesday, however, was seen as easing concerns about falling inflation. Job growth has also been strong with employers hiring the most workers in 11 months in January. “It’s been a mix. It’s not been a trend of weaker or stronger that can really push the market one way or another, that’s why I think we’re kind of sitting here and waiting,” said Justin Lederer, an interest rate strategist at Cantor Fitzgerald in New York. Benchmark 10-year notes fell 2/32 in price to yield 2.666 percent, up from 2.659 percent on Thursday. The yields have held between 2.543 percent and 2.799 percent this year, after falling from a seven-year high of 3.261 percent in October. Optimism that the United States and China would reach a trade deal also helped boost stocks on Friday, and reduced demand for safe haven bonds. Talks between the two countries to resolve their bruising trade war will resume next week in Washington, with both sides saying this week's negotiations in Beijing made progress. Investors are also focused on minutes from the Fed’s January meeting, which will be released next Wednesday. At that meeting, the U.S. central bank signaled its three-year-drive to tighten monetary policy may be at an end amid a suddenly cloudy outlook for the U.S. economy due to global headwinds and impasses over trade and government budget negotiations. President Donald Trump on Friday declared a national emergency in a bid to fund his promised wall at the U.S.-Mexico border without congressional approval, an action Democrats vowed to challenge as a violation of the U.S. Constitution. He was also expected later on Friday to sign a bipartisan government spending bill Congress approved on Thursday that would prevent another partial government shutdown by funding several agencies that otherwise would have closed on Saturday. (Editing by Nick Zieminski ) )