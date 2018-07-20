TREASURIES-Yields, rate hike views rise as Trump adds to Fed critique

By Kate Duguid NEW YORK, July 20 (Reuters) - U.S. government bond yields and expectations the Federal Reserve will raise interest rates another two times this year increased on Friday morning, even as President Donald Trump repeated his criticism of the central bank. The president on Friday reiterated his disapproval of the Fed's policy on raising interest rates, saying it takes away from the United States' "big competitive edge," and lamented the strength of the U.S. dollar. Trump also criticized Fed policy in an interview on CNBC on Thursday, after which Treasury yields fell across the board. Yields at the long end of the curve rose in the wake of the second round of criticism on Friday. The 30-year Treasury bond yield rose 6.3 basis points from Thursday's close to a session high of 3.03 percent. Yields in the past month have remained in a narrow range, due in part to lighter summer trading, so the move in the 30-year was particularly noticeable. The 30-year yield moved while short-dated maturities held steady because "we have above full employment, and if Trump is successful in getting the Fed to back off its rate hikes, that has the potential to create an overheating economy and rising inflation, which is bad for 30-years," said Mary Ann Hurley, vice president in fixed income at D.A. Davidson in Seattle. The yield on the benchmark 10-year note was last at 2.89 percent, up 4.2 basis points from its 2.85 percent close on Thursday. At the short end of the curve, the two-year note was up a single basis point at 2.61 percent. The futures market implied traders saw an 86.86 percent chance interest rates will be raised at the Federal Open Market Committee's meeting on Sept. 26, versus an 85.70 percent chance on Thursday, CME Group's FedWatch program showed. The probability of a second rate hike in December rose from 53.69 percent on Thursday to 56.55 percent on Friday. "Trump's comments have almost pushed Powell into having to tighten in September. The Fed is one of the last independent institutions out there and if Powell indicates he is letting the administration control the Fed, the Fed is going to lose any type of credibility," said Hurley. There was no significant U.S. economic data published on Friday. July 20 Friday 10:44AM New York / 1444 GMT Price US T BONDS SEP8 144-17/32 -0-24/32 10YR TNotes SEP8 120-36/256 -0-40/25 6 Price Current Net Yield % Change (bps) Three-month bills 1.9525 1.989 -0.005 Six-month bills 2.0925 2.1437 -0.005 Two-year note 99-214/256 2.5869 -0.008 Three-year note 99-228/256 2.6633 -0.003 Five-year note 99-110/256 2.7491 0.009 Seven-year note 99-128/256 2.8297 0.020 10-year note 100 2.8747 0.028 30-year bond 102-64/256 3.01 0.043 DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap 23.50 1.00 spread U.S. 3-year dollar swap 21.00 0.75 spread U.S. 5-year dollar swap 14.50 0.25 spread U.S. 10-year dollar swap 6.50 0.00 spread U.S. 30-year dollar swap -5.75 -0.75 spread (Reporting by Kate Duguid)