August 13, 2018 / 7:52 PM / Updated 10 minutes ago

TREASURIES-Yields rebound from 4-week lows as Turkey's U.S. impact seen limited

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

    * Turkey's central bank announces measures to stabilize lira
    * Analysts say Turkish impact on U.S. assets minimal
    * U.S. 10-year yield could re-test 2.75 percent - BMO 

 (Adds comment, updates prices)
    By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss
    NEW YORK, Aug 13 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields recovered
from four-week lows on Monday, with concerns about the global
impact of the Turkish crisis easing somewhat after the country's
central bank came out with measures to stabilize the plunging
lira.
    Some analysts said Turkey's crisis would have limited impact
globally, especially on the United States, as U.S. safe-haven
assets are still well placed to benefit from any flare-up in
global tensions.
    "There are a host of idiosyncratic reasons in favor of
concluding that the spill-over (from Turkey) should be minimal."
said Ian Lyngen, head of U.S. rates strategy at BMO Capital
Markets in New York.
    Turkey's central bank on Monday said it would provide
liquidity and cut reserve requirements for Turkish banks,
pushing the lira off record lows. That has partly
improved sentiment overall, analysts said.
    The lira, though, has lost more than 40 percent against the
dollar this year amid worries about President Tayyip Erdogan's
influence over the economy, his repeated calls for lower
interest rates, and deteriorating relations with the United
States.
    "You're starting to see a little bit more of a modest
reduction of concerns on that front for U.S. markets," said
Subadra Rajappa, head of U.S. rates strategy at Societe Generale
in New York.
   In afternoon trading, U.S. 10-year yields rose to 2.878
percent from 2.859 percent late on Friday. Earlier,
10-year yields hit a four-week low of 2.848 percent.
    U.S. 30-year yields were also up, at 3.047 percent
 from Friday's 3.017 percent, after earlier dipping
to a four-week trough of 3.011 percent. 
    On the front end of the curve, U.S. 2-year yields inched up
to 2.612 percent, from 2.60 percent on Friday.
    Societe Generale's Rajappa stressed that U.S. economic
fundamentals remained strong and the Federal Reserve was on
track to raise interest rates in September even with Turkey in
the background. That should outweigh concerns about Turkey's
impact.
    Action Economics said in a blog though that deferred
contracts are reflecting closer to a 50-50 bet for a fourth 
tightening this year at the December Fed policy meeting,
compared with a 65 percent chance a week ago. 
    The research firm continues to forecast two more rate
increases this year at the September and December meetings based
on projections of solid economic growth and inflation holding at
or just above the 2 percent target.
    Action Economics added, however, that the Fed's
normalization path will keep the pressure on Turkey.
    
      August 13 Monday 3:37PM New York / 1937 GMT
                               Price                  
 US T BONDS SEP8               144-8/32     -0-13/32  
 10YR TNotes SEP8              120-60/256   -0-36/25  
                                            6         
                               Price        Current   Net
                                            Yield %   Change
                                                      (bps)
 Three-month bills             2.005        2.0426    -0.002
 Six-month bills               2.155        2.2083    -0.013
 Two-year note                 100-6/256    2.6124    0.012
 Three-year note               100-44/256   2.69      0.016
 Five-year note                100-4/256    2.7465    0.016
 Seven-year note               100-84/256   2.8226    0.018
 10-year note                  99-248/256   2.8786    0.020
 30-year bond                  99-12/256    3.0487    0.032
                                                      
   DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS                                
                               Last (bps)   Net       
                                            Change    
                                            (bps)     
 U.S. 2-year dollar swap        18.50        -0.50    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 3-year dollar swap        16.00        -0.75    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 5-year dollar swap        12.75         0.00    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 10-year dollar swap        5.75         0.00    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 30-year dollar swap       -7.75        -0.50    
 spread                                               
 
 (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by James
Dalgleish and Susan Thomas)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
