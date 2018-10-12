TREASURIES-Yields recover as U.S. stocks stage rebound

* U.S. 10-year, 30-year yields on track for weekly fall * Univ. of Michigan 5-year inflation outlook falls in Oct * U.S. import prices rise (Recasts, adds comments, table, updates prices) By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss NEW YORK, Oct 12 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields rose on Friday, rebounding from the previous session on Wall Street's selloff, as equities staged a strong recovery globally and investors unwound safe-haven bids. Market participants were, however, skeptical that rates could go higher again as quickly as they did last week. Yields on benchmark U.S. 10-year notes this week have fallen nearly 7 basis points and the 30-year has slid 6 basis points, on track for their largest weekly fall in roughly two months. After a two-day rout, shares on Wall Street were higher. "It's not unusual for Treasuries to give back some of their gains as stocks recover," said Lou Brien, market strategist, at DRW Trading in Chicago "The market will definitely re-test the highs in yields, but I don't know how high they can go. I don't think they can go much higher," he added. In morning trading, U.S. 10-year note yields were at 3.163 percent, up from 3.131 percent late Thursday. U.S. 30-year bond yields rose to 3.336 percent, from Thursday's 3.305 percent. On the short end of the curve, U.S. two-year yields were at 2.852 percent, up from 2.84 percent on Thursday. Some market participants think a U.S. 10-year yield between 3.0 to 3.25 percent was unsustainable. "The long-end moves to the beat of inflation and inflation expectations and those are relatively low and well-anchored," said DRW's Brien. For instance, the University of Michigan consumer sentiment report on Friday showed a preliminary index for October of 99, slightly lower than expectations. But more importantly, the five-year inflation outlook component of the survey, a key measure that the Fed looks at, was at 2.3 versus 2.5 in September. Jon Hill, rates strategist, at BMO Capital Markets in New York said that the 2.3 reading on inflation outlook was tied for the lowest level on record. "With (Fed Chair Jerome) Powell's focus on series such as this as a 'key' input for monetary policy, this will serve as a dovish talking point, and help keep long tenor yields in check," Hill said. The University of Michigan report followed U.S. data on Thursday that also showed tame inflation: A weaker-than-expected rise in U.S. consumer prices for September in both the headline and core number. Earlier in the session, a report showed U.S. import prices grew at a faster pace than expected last month.. The data pushed Treasury yields slightly higher. October 12 Friday 10:38 AM New York / 1438 GMT Price Current Net Yield % Change (bps) Three-month bills 2.2275 2.2707 0.005 Six-month bills 2.385 2.447 0.005 Two-year note 99-204/256 2.857 0.017 Three-year note 99-204/256 2.9462 0.019 Five-year note 99-92/256 3.0149 0.028 Seven-year note 99-92/256 3.1029 0.030 10-year note 97-144/256 3.1651 0.034 30-year bond 93-164/256 3.3381 0.033 DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap 19.00 0.00 spread U.S. 3-year dollar swap 16.50 0.25 spread U.S. 5-year dollar swap 12.25 -0.50 spread U.S. 10-year dollar swap 4.25 -0.50 spread U.S. 30-year dollar swap -10.50 0.00 spread (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)