TREASURIES-Yields retest March highs on U.S. recovery optimism

TOKYO, Feb 16 (Reuters) - Benchmark U.S. Treasury yields rose to their highest levels since March on Tuesday on expectations for massive U.S. fiscal stimulus as investors bet on an extended period of ultra-easy monetary policy.

Optimism about vaccine rollouts also buoyed market sentiment, lifting stocks and other riskier assets at the expense of safe havens like Treasuries.

Benchmark 10-year yields rose as high as 1.250% early in the Asian session, to the highest since March 20. Thirty-year yields advanced to a one-year high of 2.0378%.

The bond market was closed on Monday for Presidents Day.

President Joe Biden met with a bi-partisan group of local government officials on Friday to drum up support for a $1.9 trillion Covid-relief package.

“The market has fully embraced the prospects of Biden’s $1.9 trillion stimulus, and the accelerated vaccine rollout is support of further bearish price action as well,” Westpac strategists wrote of Treasuries in a client note on Tuesday.

“That should imply a push toward 1.25% and higher for the 10-year bond.”

The closely watched yield curve between two-year and 10-year notes steepened as short-term rates remained contained by expectations that the Federal Reserve will keep policy rates near zero for years to come.

The curve steepened to as much as 113.40 basis points, the widest yield gap since April 2017.

Last week, Fed Chair Jerome Powell expressed the need for “patiently accommodative monetary policy” to get the U.S. back to full employment.

Investors will look for additional confirmation of that stance in minutes from the central bank’s January meeting, due to be published on Wednesday.

The view that the Fed may let the economy run hot kept inflation expectation near the highest since 2014 at 2.22%. That means that investors are now pricing in average annual inflation of 2.22% for the next 10 years.

Demand for inflation-linked and long-dated debt will be tested this week when the Treasury Department sells $27 billion in 20-year bonds on Wednesday and $9 billion in 30-year Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) on Thursday.

“Policymakers may do little to stop inflation compensation from rising any time soon – if anything they might welcome it,” Oliver Jones, Senior Markets Economist at Capital Economics, wrote in a note.

“We would not be surprised to see 10-year inflation compensation rise above 2.5% by end-2021, pushing the 10-year Treasury yield to about 1.5%.” (Editing by Shri Navaratnam)