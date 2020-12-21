Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up
Bonds News

TREASURIES-Yields retrace dip as stocks recover, 20-year auction sees solid demand

By Karen Brettell

0 Min Read

 (Adds 20-year auction results, quote, Johnson comments on
Brexit, U.S. stimulus talks, updates prices)
    By Karen Brettell
    NEW YORK, Dec 21 (Reuters) - Benchmark Treasury yields were
little changed on Monday, erasing an earlier dip, as investors
shrugged off concerns about a new strain of COVID-19 in the
United Kingdom, while demand was solid for the Treasury
Department's $24 billion sale of 20-year bonds.
    The S&P 500 lost ground on Monday, but was well off
its session lows.
    "Stocks have come back here. There was obviously a 'risk
off' trade on the COVID headline," said Justin Lederer, an
interest rate strategist at Cantor Fitzgerald in New York.
    Demand for safe-haven Treasuries had increased earlier on
Monday as countries across the globe shut their borders to
Britain due to fears about a highly infectious new coronavirus
strain.
    Prime Minister Boris Johnson also cited problems with Brexit
trade talks. Unless Johnson can strike a trade deal with the EU
in the next 10 days, the United Kingdom will leave the bloc's
informal membership on Dec. 31 at 2300 London time without one.

    Benchmark 10-year yields were little changed on
the day at 0.936%, after earlier falling to 0.882%, the lowest
since Dec. 11. The yields have ranged from 0.798% to 0.986% for
the past 1-1/2 months.
    The Treasury saw solid demand for $24 billion in 20-year
bonds, its final sale of long-dated debt this year.
    The debt sold at a high yield of 1.47%, around one basis
point lower than where the bonds traded before the sale. The
bid-to-cover ratio was average at 2.39 times.
    Longer-dated Treasury yields have risen and the yield curve
has steepened as expectations of more fiscal spending, and the
likelihood that the Federal Reserve will maintain its dovish
monetary policies for years to come, lead investors to increase
bets on higher inflation.
    The U.S. Congress on Monday was scrambling to pass a $900
billion coronavirus aid package, which fell short of hopes that
a deal could be as large as $2 trillion.
    The White House-backed bill includes $600 payments to most
Americans as well as additional payments to the millions of
people thrown out of work during the COVID-19 pandemic, just as
a larger round of benefits is due to expire on Saturday.

    The yield curve between two-year and 10-year notes
 was at 81 basis points on Monday, holding just
below an almost three-year high of 83 basis points reached on
Friday.
    Ten-year Treasury-Inflation-Protected-Securities (TIPS)
 are pricing in expectations of 1.95% average
annual inflation for the coming decade, the highest since April
2019.
    Market liquidity is low and expected to decline with many
traders out before Friday's Christmas holiday. The bond market
will close early at 2 p.m. EST on Thursday and be closed on
Friday for the Christmas Day.
    December 21 Monday 3:32PM New York / 2032 GMT
                               Price        Current   Net
                                            Yield %   Change
                                                      (bps)
 Three-month bills             0.0875       0.0887    0.003
                                                      
 Two-year note                 100-1/256    0.123     0.000
 Three-year note               99-214/256   0.1802    0.000
 Five-year note                99-250/256   0.3798    -0.001
 Seven-year note               99-200/256   0.6573    -0.005
 10-year note                  99-108/256   0.9363    -0.012
 20-year bond                  98-80/256    1.4731    -0.020
 30-year bond                  98-208/256   1.6756    -0.024
                                                      
   DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS                                
                               Last (bps)   Net       
                                            Change    
                                            (bps)     
 U.S. 2-year dollar swap         8.25         0.25    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 3-year dollar swap         7.00         0.25    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 5-year dollar swap         6.75         0.25    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 10-year dollar swap        0.00         0.25    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 30-year dollar swap      -27.25         0.25    
 spread (Reporting by Karen Brettell; Editing by Susan Fenton and
Richard Chang)
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up