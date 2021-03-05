Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Bonds News

TREASURIES-Yields retreat after 10-year hits near 13-month high

By Chuck Mikolajczak

 (Adds comments from Fed officials, updates prices)
    NEW YORK, March 5 - U.S. Treasury yields pulled back from
earlier highs on Friday as buyers stepped in after the benchmark
10-year note hit its highest level in over a year in the wake of
a stronger-than-anticipated monthly payrolls report. 
    Nonfarm payrolls surged by 379,000 jobs last month after
rising 166,000 in January, the Labor Department said on Friday,
well above the 182,000 estimate. 
    "Certainly when you see this kind of employment situation,
you see January get revised higher, those who have inflation
fears, this is a little bit of an arrow in their quiver, if you
will," said JJ Kinahan, chief market strategist at TD Ameritrade
in Chicago. 
    "On top of a lot of the other good news we are getting, on
top of the fact it does look like we are closer to a stimulus
plan, a lot of money continuing to slosh around in the economy
does give some credence to these inflation fears."
    The yield on 10-year Treasury notes was up 0.9
basis points to 1.559%. The yield climbed as high as 1.625%, its
highest since Feb 13, 2020, after reaching 1.614% last week. 
    The report comes a day after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome
Powell repeated his pledge the central bank plans to stick with
its accommodative policy stance, as a return to full employment
this year was "highly unlikely."
    Other Fed officials echoed the central bank chief's view on
Friday, showing little concern over the rapid climb in Treasury
yields. The 10-year yield is poised to climb for a sixth
straight week, its longest weekly streak of gains in nearly
eight years.
    Yields faded throughout the session as investors squared
positions heading into the weekend, which helped boost the
equities market.
    "We got back to levels of where we were last week during the
7-year note auction, that is on everybody’s mind, popped above
it and it looks like people wanted to cover shorts before the
weekend," said Tom di Galoma, managing director at Seaport
Global Holdings in New York. 
    "They were waiting for higher rates so they could step in
and start covering some of their hedges."   
    After the data, eurodollar futures, which track
short-term U.S. interest rate expectations over the next few
years, priced in a 90% chance of rate hike in December 2022,
fully priced in a hike in March 2023 and another rate hike in
September 2023.
    The U.S. Senate was debating a $1.9 trillion coronavirus aid
bill on Friday before considering a wide array of amendments
that could lead to a lengthy voting session, with an amendment
to raise the minimum wage having already been rejected.
 
    The trading also briefly pushed up a closely watched part of
the U.S. Treasury yield curve measuring the gap between yields
on two- and 10-year Treasury notes, seen as an
indicator of economic expectations. It went as wide as 147.1
basis points, the most since November 2015, before narrowing to
141.6, just below Thursday's close. 
    The rate to borrow U.S. 10-year Treasuries in the repurchase
agreement market was negative for a fifth straight session as
demand for the benchmark note exceeded supply, with investors
increasing bets the 10-year yield will rise further. The 10-year
repo rate averaged -2.95% on Friday, from -0.50% late Thursday,
broker-dealer Curvature Securities said.
    The yield on 30-year Treasury bond was down 2.3
basis points to 2.285%. 
        
      March 5 Friday 3:26PM New York / 2026 GMT
                               Price                  
 US T BONDS JUN1               157-6/32     0-3/32    
 10YR TNotes JUN1              132-80/256   -0-20/25  
                                            6         
                               Price        Current   Net
                                            Yield %   Change
                                                      (bps)
 Three-month bills             0.04         0.0406    0.003
 Six-month bills               0.0625       0.0634    0.002
 Two-year note                 99-248/256   0.1408    -0.004
 Three-year note               99-118/256   0.3092    0.000
 Five-year note                98-152/256   0.7886    0.007
 Seven-year note               99-80/256    1.2281    0.009
 10-year note                  96-4/256     1.5592    0.009
 30-year bond                  91-36/256    2.2852    -0.023
                                                      
   DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS                                
                               Last (bps)   Net       
                                            Change    
                                            (bps)     
 U.S. 2-year dollar swap         9.50         0.50    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 3-year dollar swap        11.00        -0.25    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 5-year dollar swap         9.75        -0.75    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 10-year dollar swap        4.50        -1.75    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 30-year dollar swap      -25.75         0.75    
 spread                                               
 
 (Additional reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; editing by
Barbara Lewis and Sonya Hepinstall)
