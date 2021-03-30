Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up
Investment Trusts

TREASURIES-Yields reverse rise going into quarter-end

By Kate Duguid

0 Min Read

 (New throughout)
    By Kate Duguid
    NEW YORK, March 30 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields dipped
in Tuesday afternoon trade, reversing an overnight rise in the
benchmark yield to a 14-month high, as traders prepared for
quarter-end and ahead of President Joe Biden's infrastructure
spending announcement. 
    The 10-year yield rose to 1.776% in early London
trade, its highest since Jan. 22. That steepened the yield curve
- measured as the spread between the two- and 10-year yields
 - to its widest since July 2015. Both moves had
reversed on Tuesday afternoon with the 10-year yield last down
0.7 basis point on the day to 1.714%.   
    Traders must rebalance their portfolios at the end of the
month and quarter to account for the drop in maturity of a bond
portfolio as time passes. In order to rebalance, traders buy
longer-dated debt, which typically drives yields lower. 
    The dip in yields comes ahead of Biden's infrastructure
announcement on Wednesday in Pittsburgh. The plan could have a
price tag as high as $4 trillion to pay for traditional roads
and bridges while also addressing climate change and income
equality. Such a plan would require an increase in debt issuance
that would drive Treasury prices lower and yields higher.
    Tuesday's dip in yields may therefore be a temporary move
ahead of the announcement. 
    "I still think we're in a window between now and tomorrow at
3 o'clock where there is demand for rates," said Andrew Brenner,
head of international fixed income at National Alliance
Securities.  
    While demand from traders rebalancing their portfolios may
have driven rates slightly lower on Tuesday, the forces which
have been pushing rates higher, including the expected increase
in Treasury supply, are likely to continue pressuring yields. 
    "I think it's about supply, I think it's about inflation, I
think it's about an economy moving very quickly, I think it's
about stimulus," Brenner said about the move higher earlier
Tuesday and the general trend in Treasury yields.    

    March 30 Tuesday 3:53PM New York / 1953 GMT
                               Price        Current   Net
                                            Yield %   Change
                                                      (bps)
 Three-month bills             0.025        0.0253    0.000
 Six-month bills               0.04         0.0406    -0.005
 Two-year note                 99-246/256   0.1446    0.000
 Three-year note               99-198/256   0.3271    0.005
 Five-year note                99-70/256    0.8989    0.008
 Seven-year note               99-34/256    1.3804    0.010
 10-year note                  94-172/256   1.7136    -0.007
 20-year bond                  93-136/256   2.2815    -0.038
 30-year bond                  89-92/256    2.3742    -0.050
                                                      
   DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS                                
                               Last (bps)   Net       
                                            Change    
                                            (bps)     
 U.S. 2-year dollar swap        13.50         1.00    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 3-year dollar swap        15.75         1.00    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 5-year dollar swap        10.75         0.75    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 10-year dollar swap        2.75         0.50    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 30-year dollar swap      -22.00         1.50    
 spread (Reporting by Kate Duguid; editing by Jonathan Oatis and
Marguerita Choy)
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up