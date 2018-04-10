TREASURIES-Yields rise after China allays trade fears, U.S. inflation data

* U.S. producer prices, up more than expected, help yield * Chinese leader helps ease trade tension with U.S. * U.S. 3-year note auction gets tepid response (Recasts, adds fresh comment, results of auction, updates prices in text, table) By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss NEW YORK, April 10 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields rose on Tuesday, sparked by a rally in stocks after a friendlier tone from Chinese President Xi Jinping helped ease trade tensions and following data showing a pick-up in U.S. inflation at the producer level. The yield curve continued to flatten on Tuesday as investors priced in interest rates hikes this year. The U.S. 5-year and U.S. 30-year yield curve has flattened to 38.6 basis points , the narrowest gap since late December 2011. "The speech from Xi didn't escalate trade tensions so we saw a little move higher in yields," said Justin Lederer, Treasury analyst at Cantor Fitzgerald in New York. Risk appetite increased on Tuesday after Xi set a positive tone for easing U.S.-Chinese trade tensions. He promised to open the country's economy further and lower import tariffs on products including cars. Also helping boost yields was a report showing U.S. producer prices increased more than expected in March. The producer price index for final demand rose 0.3 percent last month after increasing 0.2 percent in February. "We have (consumer price) inflation data coming tomorrow and the key focus for the market is whether there would be confirmation of a sustained path to higher inflation," said Subadra Rajappa, head of U.S. rates strategy, at Societe Generale in New York. In late trading, the U.S. 10-year yields were up slightly at 2.802 percent, from 2.789 percent late on Monday. U.S. 30-year yields rose to 3.023 percent , from Monday's 3.017 percent. On the front end of the curve, U.S. 2-year yields edged up to 2.315 percent, compared with 2.286 percent on Monday. U.S. 3-year yields rose to 2.444 percent, from Monday's 2.419 percent. Tuesday's auction of $30 billion in U.S. 3-year notes was fair to average, analysts said. The note picked up a yield of 2.450 percent, slightly lower than that expected at the bid deadline. There were $85.5 billion in bids for a 2.85 bid-to-cover ration, down slightly from last month's 2.94. "The response of the market has been relatively lackluster," said Aaron Kohli, director of interest rate strategy at BMO Capital Markets in New York. "Not much here in the way of implications for 10s though we'd offer that we're more confident buying in the 10-year than in the long bond where the curve optics look a little worse," he added. On Wednesday, Treasury will auction $21 billion in reopened U.S. 10-year notes. April 10 Tuesday 3:23PM New York / 1923 GMT Price US T BONDS JUN8 145-28/32 -0-6/32 10YR TNotes JUN8 120-196/256 -0-36/25 6 Price Current Net Yield % Change (bps) Three-month bills 1.705 1.7362 -0.013 Six-month bills 1.8925 1.9374 0.010 Two-year note 99-226/256 2.311 0.025 Three-year note 99-206/256 2.4442 0.025 Five-year note 99-110/256 2.623 0.022 Seven-year note 99-72/256 2.7389 0.018 10-year note 99-148/256 2.7991 0.013 30-year bond 99-152/256 3.0206 0.004 DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap 29.75 -1.00 spread U.S. 3-year dollar swap 24.25 -1.00 spread U.S. 5-year dollar swap 12.25 -0.75 spread U.S. 10-year dollar swap 2.50 0.25 spread U.S. 30-year dollar swap -14.75 1.25 spread (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss Editing by Nick Zieminski)