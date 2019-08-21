TREASURIES-Yields rise after Fed minutes, Powell speech in focus

(Recasts with Fed minutes, adds quote, updates prices) * Fed wanted to avoid impression of further rate cuts * Fed policymakers debated deeper rate cut in July * Fed's Powell to speak on Friday By Karen Brettell NEW YORK, Aug 21 (Reuters) - Benchmark 10-year Treasury yields rose off session lows on Wednesday after minutes from the Federal Reserve’s July meeting showed that policymakers were united in wanting to avoid the appearance of being on the path to further rate cuts. The U.S. central bank cut rates by 25 basis points at the close of its July 30-31 meeting, with minutes for the meeting published on Wednesday showing broad concern among policymakers over a global economic slowdown, trade tensions and sluggish inflation. A couple of participants wanted a 50 basis point cut at the July meeting, but policymakers agreed that they did not want to give the impression they were planning more rate cuts. A speech by Fed Chairman Jerome Powell on Friday is expected to offer further clarity for market participants as yields have plunged since the July meeting and the two-year, 10-year yield curve inverted, signaling that a recession is likely in one to two years. “It’s really old news," said Mary Ann Hurley, vice president in fixed income trading at D.A. Davidson in Seattle. "What Powell has to say on Friday is going to be much, much more important than these minutes.” Benchmark 10-year notes fell 5/32 in price to yield 1.576%, up from 1.559% late on Tuesday. The two-year, 10-year yield curve flattened to one basis point. It briefly inverted last week, before moving back into positive territory. Bond market participants have been at odds with the Fed’s economic outlook, after it said at its July meeting that future rate cuts may not be needed. “The market is still acting as though they are behind the curve,” said Lou Brien, a market strategist at DRW Trading in Chicago. Interest rate futures traders are pricing in a 100% probability of a rate cut at the Fed’s September meeting, a 75% chance of an additional cut in October, and a 48% likelihood of another cut in December, according to the CME Group’s FedWatch tool. (Reporting by Karen Brettell; Editing by Steve Orlofsky) )