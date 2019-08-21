Bonds News
TREASURIES-Yields rise after Fed minutes, Powell speech in focus

Karen Brettell

    * Fed wanted to avoid impression of further rate cuts
    * Fed policymakers debated deeper rate cut in July
    * Fed's Powell to speak on Friday

    NEW YORK, Aug 21 (Reuters) - Benchmark 10-year Treasury
yields rose off session lows on Wednesday after minutes from the
Federal Reserve's July meeting showed that policymakers were
united in wanting to avoid the appearance of being on the path
to further rate cuts.
    The U.S. central bank cut rates by 25 basis points at the
close of its July 30-31 meeting, with minutes for the meeting
published on Wednesday showing broad concern among policymakers
over a global economic slowdown, trade tensions and sluggish
inflation.
    A couple of participants wanted a 50 basis point cut at the
July meeting, but policymakers agreed that they did not want to
give the impression they were planning more rate cuts.

    A speech by Fed Chairman Jerome Powell on Friday is 
expected to offer further clarity for market participants as
yields have plunged since the July meeting and the
2-year/10-year yield curve inverted, signaling that a recession
is likely in one to two years.
    The minutes were "really old news," said Mary Ann Hurley,
vice president in fixed income trading at D.A. Davidson in
Seattle. "What Powell has to say on Friday is going to be much,
much more important than these minutes." 
    Benchmark 10-year notes fell 5/32 in price to
yield 1.576%, up from 1.559% late on Tuesday.
    The 2-year, 10-year yield curve briefly
inverted for the first time in a week in late afternoon trading,
by as much as 0.20 basis point. The spread steepened a little
bit after the inversion and was last at 1.1 basis point.
    Bond market participants have been at odds with the Fed's
economic outlook, after it said at its July meeting that future
rate cuts may not be needed.
    "The market is still acting as though they are behind the
curve," said Lou Brien, a market strategist at DRW Trading in
Chicago.
    Interest rate futures traders are pricing in a 100%
probability of a rate cut at the Fed's September meeting, a 75%
chance of an additional cut in October, and a 48% likelihood of
another cut in December, according to the CME Group's FedWatch
tool.
    
