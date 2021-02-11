Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
TREASURIES-Yields rise after soft 30-year bond auction

By Karen Brettell

    NEW YORK, Feb 11 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields rose on
Thursday after the Treasury Department saw soft demand for a
sale of new 30-year bonds, but they held below highs reached
earlier this week after inflation data on Wednesday
disappointed.
    The $27 billion in 30-year bonds sold at a high yield of
1.933%, around one basis point higher than where they traded
before the auction.
    It came after the Treasury saw strong demand for $41 billion
in 10-year notes on Wednesday and $58 billion in three-year
notes on Tuesday.
    “The auction was on the weak side definitely, especially
compared to the three- and 10-year legs earlier in the week,”
said Kim Rupert, managing director of global fixed income
analysis at Action Economics in San Francisco.
    Thirty-year bond yields rose to 1.948%, after
trading as low as 1.898%. On Monday, they briefly rose above 2%
for the first time in a year.
    Benchmark 10-year yields rose to 1.160%.
Earlier, they traded at 1.132%, and are holding below a 11-month
high of 1.200% reached on Monday.
    Yields dropped on Wednesday after data showed that the core
consumer price index, which excludes the volatile food and
energy components, was unchanged in January, missing economists’
expectations for a 0.2% increase.
    Investors have been betting that inflation will rise as the
economy returns to normal and as the U.S. government prepares
new fiscal stimulus.
    “Yesterday’s CPI took a little bit of steam out of the
reflation trade. It feels like we are trying to attempt to find
a little bit of a range here,” said Justin Lederer, an interest
rate strategist at Cantor Fitzgerald in New York.
    Breakeven inflation rates were last at 2.19%, after rising
to 2.22% before the CPI data on Wednesday, the highest since
2014. That means investors are now pricing in average annual
inflation of 2.19% for the next 10 years..
    The next major catalyst that could push yields above their
recent highs will be U.S. fiscal stimulus.
    U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on
Thursday that she expects lawmakers to complete legislation
based on President Joe Biden's $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief
bill by the end of February.
    “I think the market is going to wait and see what happens
with the stimulus package,” said Rupert. 
    Data on Thursday showed that the number of Americans filing
new applications for unemployment benefits fell slightly last
week as the labor market continued to tread water.
    Inflation expectations have also risen as the Federal
Reserve commits to maintaining its zero interest rate policy and
unprecedented bond purchases for the foreseeable future.
    The U.S. central bank is unlikely to pull back on its
bond-buying stimulus this year, San Francisco Federal Reserve
Bank President Mary Daly said in an interview with the Wall
Street Journal on Thursday.
    Fed Chair Jerome Powell on Wednesday repeated his pledge for
continued loose monetary policy.
