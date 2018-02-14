FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Pyeongchang 2018
The Trump Effect
Politics
North Korea
Earnings
Myanmar
Market News
February 14, 2018 / 1:52 PM / in 13 hours

TREASURIES-Yields rise after stronger-than-expected U.S. inflation data

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Feb 14 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields jumped to session highs on Wednesday after data showed U.S. consumer prices gained more than expected last month, with underlying inflation posting its largest increase in a year.

The report appeared to cement expectations of a rate hike by the Federal Reserve in March.

U.S. data showed the Consumer Price Index increased 0.5 percent in January, with households paying more for gasoline and rent, compared with a 0.2 percent rise in December.

Excluding the volatile food and energy components, the CPI grew 0.3 percent, the biggest increase since January 2017 and followed a 0.2 percent growth in December.

Following the data, U.S. benchmark 10-year note yields rose to 2.882 percent, from 2.8204 just before.

U.S. 30-year yields increased to 3.144 percent, from 3.0997 before the data’s release. (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.