TREASURIES-Yields rise after U.S. data eases slowdown concerns

* U.S. jobless claims, producer prices reports were solid overall * Markets still expect Fed to be on hold this year * Less conviction rate cut will occur this year -analysts * Focus on U.S. 30-year bond auction (Adds comment, table, byline, updates prices) By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss NEW YORK, April 11 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields rose on Thursday after generally solid data on U.S. jobless claims and producer prices that somewhat eased worries about a steep downturn for the U.S. economy. The reports did not, however, sway expectations that the Federal Reserve will hold interest rates steady throughout the year, analysts said. Data on Thursday showed U.S. producer prices increased by the most in five months in March, although underlying wholesale inflation was tame. On the other hand, U.S. initial jobless claims dropped to a 49-1/2-year low last week, pointing to sustained labor market strength. "The reality is that inflation is stable and drifting down a little bit, but not a lot," said Stan Shipley, fixed income strategist at Evercore ISI in New York. "Until you get the core PCE deflator well above 2.25 percent, or closer to 2.5 percent, the Fed will more or less going to be on hold here." The core PCE (personal consumption expenditure) index is one of the inflation measures that the Fed looks most closely at and Shipley said that index currently shows inflation of 1.6 percent to 1.7 percent. "We're a long way away from that level so we don't expect the Fed do anything much from here," Shipley said. Following release of Thursday's data, analysts at Action Economics said the Fed funds futures have declined, with Treasuries selling off and the market re-thinking the potential for rate cuts next year. "The market is now suggesting the Fed is on hold this year, as seen in the March FOMC minutes ... and is less than fully priced for a rate cut by Q1 2020," said Action Economics. In mid-morning trading, U.S. 10-year note yields rose to 2.498%, up from 2.477% late on Wednesday. Yields on U.S. 30-year bonds were also higher, at 2.920% , up from 2.904% on Wednesday. On the short end of the curve, U.S. 2-year yields edged up to 2.354%, compared with Wednesday's 2.327%. Fed Vice Chairman Richard Clarida, New York Fed President John Williams, and St. Louis Fed President James Bullard all spoke on Thursday, and seemed to be preparing the market for a potential economic slowdown. Their comments, however, had little impact on the Treasury market. Investors are now looking to the Treasury's auction of $16 billion in U.S. 30-year bonds, with market participants expecting demand to be a little higher than average. April 11 Thursday 10:10AM New York / 1410 GMT Price Current Net Yield % Change (bps) Three-month bills 2.3725 2.4198 -0.007 Six-month bills 2.3875 2.4501 -0.012 Two-year note 99-206/256 2.352 0.025 Three-year note 99-216/256 2.3042 0.027 Five-year note 99-38/256 2.3074 0.028 Seven-year note 99-8/256 2.4018 0.027 10-year note 101-24/256 2.4988 0.022 30-year bond 101-144/256 2.9211 0.017 DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap 9.00 -0.50 spread U.S. 3-year dollar swap 6.00 0.00 spread U.S. 5-year dollar swap 3.00 -0.25 spread U.S. 10-year dollar swap -1.75 0.25 spread U.S. 30-year dollar swap -24.75 0.50 spread (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss)