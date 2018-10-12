FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 12, 2018 / 12:53 PM / Updated 36 minutes ago

TREASURIES-Yields rise after U.S. import prices data

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Oct 12 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields rose on Friday, recovering from falls the previous session on Wall Street’s sell-off, after data showed U.S. import prices grew at a faster pace than expected last month, adding to the narrative that inflation is accelerating.

U.S. import prices rose 0.5 percent last month, the largest increase since May, and followed a revised 0.4 percent decrease in August. Economists polled by Reuters forecast import prices rising 0.2 percent in September.

In morning trading, U.S. 10-year note yields were last at 3.163 percent, up from 3.131 percent late Thursday.

U.S. 30-year bond yields also rose to 3.331 percent , versus Thursday’s 3.305 percent. (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)

