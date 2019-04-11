TREASURIES-Yields rise after U.S. jobless claims, producer prices data

NEW YORK, April 11 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields rose on Thursday after generally decent data on U.S. jobless claims and producer prices that somewhat eased worries about a steep downturn for the world’s largest economy.

Data showed that U.S. producer prices increased by the most in five months in March, although underlying wholesale inflation was tame. On the other hand, U.S. initial jobless claims dropped to a 49-1/2-year low last week, pointing to sustained labor market strength.

In morning trading, U.S. 10-year note yields rose to 2.497% , up from 2.477% late on Wednesday.

U.S. 30-year bond yields were also up at 2.916%, from 2.904% on Wednesday.

On the short end of the curve, U.S. 2-year yields edged up to 2.358%, compared with Wednesday’s 2.327%. (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss)