TREASURIES -Yields rise ahead of U.S. refunding announcement

* U.S. ISM index slips, but prices paid rise * U.S. Treasury to announce refunding on Wednesday (Recasts, adds comment, details, refunding plan, byline, table; updates prices) By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss NEW YORK, May 1 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields rose on Tuesday, with prices pressured ahead of a quarterly refunding announcement that is expected to show more supply as the government aims to generate financing for its massive tax cut program and increased fiscal spending plan. The U.S. Treasury is scheduled to announce its findings on a refunding survey on Wednesday, with analysts projecting an increase in auction sizes, or new issuance at different points on the yield curve. "This is the most important refunding announcement because we expect big changes," said Gennadiy Goldberg, interest rates strategist at TD Securities in New York. "Obviously, the government has to fund themselves. The last time we had funding needs like these was during the financial crisis." The $665 billion deficit for fiscal year 2017 will rise to about $800 billion this year and jump to $1.1 trillion in 2019, a result of the last year's tax deal and an early 2018 spending agreement, TD Securities said. TD expects the Treasury to increase auction sizes to $32 billion for U.S. 3-year notes, $25 billion for the 10-year and $17 billion for 30-year bonds. Expectations about increased government debt supply at Wednesday's refunding have undermined Treasury prices, analysts said. With the 10-year yield hitting 3 percent, analysts wondered whether the refunding plan has already been priced in. "The market risks would appear either neutral or bearish around that announcement, especially if the Treasury were to add more to the longer maturity auction profile," Westpac said in a research note. U.S. Treasury yields briefly extended gains after details of a U.S. report on manufacturing showed rising inflationary pressures. The Institute for Supply Management posted a manufacturing sector PMI index of 57.3 for April, lower than the consensus forecast and below March's level. But the prices paid component was 79.3, the highest since April 2011. "The overall index was a bit lower than expected, probably due in part at least to trade war jitters, although 57.3 is quite high — high enough to signal strength in manufacturing," said Jim O'Sullivan, chief U.S. economist at High Frequency Economics. "The price-related parts of the report, including supplier delivers, are suggesting tight markets," he added. In late morning trading, U.S. benchmark 10-year yields were at 2.977 percent, up from Monday's 2.936 percent. U.S. 30-year bond yields also rose, to 3.142 percent , up from 3.096 percent late Monday. On the front end of the curve, U.S. two-year yields inched up to 2.516 percent, up from 2.488 percent on Monday. May 1 Tuesday 10:44AM New York / 1444 GMT Price US T BONDS JUN8 143-1/32 -0-26/32 10YR TNotes JUN8 119-96/256 -0-64/25 6 Price Current Net Yield % Change (bps) Three-month bills 1.8225 1.8565 -0.012 Six-month bills 1.99 2.0381 0.000 Two-year note 99-186/256 2.5164 0.028 Three-year note 99-58/256 2.6487 0.034 Five-year note 99-174/256 2.8192 0.030 Seven-year note 99-156/256 2.9372 0.037 10-year note 98-16/256 2.9793 0.043 30-year bond 97-52/256 3.1452 0.049 DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap 24.25 -1.25 spread U.S. 3-year dollar swap 20.75 -0.75 spread U.S. 5-year dollar swap 11.00 -0.25 spread U.S. 10-year dollar swap 2.50 -0.50 spread U.S. 30-year dollar swap -11.75 -0.75 spread (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Dan Grebler)