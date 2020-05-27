Bonds News
May 27, 2020 / 1:28 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

TREASURIES-Yields rise as European stimulus plan boosts risk appetite

Karen Brettell

4 Min Read

    By Karen Brettell
    NEW YORK, May 27 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields edged
higher on Wednesday as a European stimulus plan boosted risk
appetite and reduced demand for safe-haven bonds, and before the
Treasury is due to sell a record amount of five-year notes.
    The European Commission unveiled on Wednesday a plan to
borrow on the market and then disburse to European Union
countries 750 billion euros in grants and loans to help them
recover from their coronavirus-related economic slump.

    "Rates are being driven by the talk of the European plan to
stimulate the economy,” said Gennadiy Goldberg, an interest rate
strategist at TD Securities in New York.
    Benchmark 10-year note yields rose one basis
point to 0.706%.
    The yields have traded in a range from 0.543% to 0.785%
since the beginning of April.
    That range reflects investor uncertainty over whether there
will be a new uptick in the spread of the virus, and a
subsequent drop in risk appetite, or whether the economy is on
the road to recovery.
    "That's the uncertainty that‘s keeping everything in a tight
range," Goldberg said.
    The Treasury will sell $45 billion in five-year notes on
Wednesday, the largest sale of five-year notes on record.
    It sold a record $44 billion in two-year notes on Tuesday to
solid demand.
    Treasury will also sell $38 billion in seven-year notes on
Thursday.
    The U.S. government has been increasing the size of its debt
auctions as it finances spending meant to blunt the economic
impact of business shutdowns designed to stem the spread of the
coronavirus.
    
      May 27 Wednesday 9:13AM New York / 1313 GMT
                               Price                  
 US T BONDS JUN0               178-23/32    -0-8/32   
 10YR TNotes JUN0              138-228/256  -0-16/25  
                                            6         
                               Price        Current   Net Change
                                            Yield %   (bps)
 Three-month bills             0.14         0.1424    0.000
 Six-month bills               0.165        0.1674    0.002
 Two-year note                 99-228/256   0.1799    0.000
 Three-year note               99-180/256   0.2255    0.002
 Five-year note                100-24/256   0.3558    0.005
 Seven-year note               99-186/256   0.5403    0.005
 10-year note                  99-56/256    0.7063    0.008
 30-year bond                  94-240/256   1.4592    0.020
                                                      
   DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS                                
                               Last (bps)   Net       
                                            Change    
                                            (bps)     
 U.S. 2-year dollar swap         9.00         0.25    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 3-year dollar swap         5.75         0.25    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 5-year dollar swap         3.00         0.00    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 10-year dollar swap       -1.25        -0.25    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 30-year dollar swap      -46.75        -1.00    
 spread                                               
 

 (Editing by Paul Simao)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below