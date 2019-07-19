TREASURIES-Yields rise as expectations of larger rate cut fade

(Recasts with media report, comments from Fed's Bullard, updates prices) * Wall Street Journal writes that the Fed will cut rates by 25 bps * Fed's Bullard said he prefers a 25 bps cut * Fed's Williams increased expectations of 50 bp rate cut By Karen Brettell NEW YORK, July 19 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields rose on Friday after the Wall Street Journal wrote that the Federal Reserve is likely to cut rates by 25 basis points when it meets later this month, after comments by a Fed official on Thursday raised expectations a larger cut may be on the cards. The U.S. central bank is viewed as certain to cut its benchmark rate at its July 30-31 meeting. But Fed officials are not prepared for a 50 basis point rate decrease, despite increasing market expectations of such a move, the Journal said, citing recent public statements and interviews with policymakers. Short-term interest rate markets on Thursday showed that traders viewed a 50 basis point cut as more likely than a 25 basis point one, following comments by John Williams, vice chairman of the Fed's rate-setting committee and head of the New York Fed. Williams said that when rates and inflation are low, policymakers cannot afford to keep their "powder dry" and wait for potential economic problems to materialize. The odds of a 50-basis-point cut fell, however, after the New York Fed said later on Thursday that Williams' speech was not about potential actions at this month’s meeting. “The question is, with the timing of it so close to the beginning of the blackout period, was he trying to express what his argument will be going into the meeting?” said Lou Brien, a market strategist at DRW Trading in Chicago. Fed officials are unable to speak publicly from Saturday until the meeting. Interest rate futures traders on Friday are pricing for a 76% chance of a 25-basis-point cut and a 24% probability of a 50 basis-point-rate decrease, according to the CME Group’s FedWatch tool. Benchmark 10-year notes fell 2/32 in price on Friday and yields rose to 2.05%, from 2.04% late Thursday. The yields rose as high as 2.06% after the Journal report. St. Louis Federal Reserve President James Bullard said on Friday that he would like a 25 basis point cut as it would give the Fed optionality for later this year. In recent weeks, Fed policymakers have identified a host of economic concerns, including the prolonged U.S.-China trade war, which is denting business confidence; a global manufacturing slowdown; and inflation below the Fed's target of 2% a year. Fed Board of Governors Vice Chair Richard Clarida said on Thursday that policymakers might need to act early to stimulate the U.S. economy as an insurance policy against rising risks. (Editing by Susan Thomas) )