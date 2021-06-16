Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up
Bonds News

TREASURIES-Yields rise as Fed eyes earlier start to rate hikes

By Karen Pierog

0 Min Read

 (Updates yields, adds analyst comments)
    By Karen Pierog
    CHICAGO, June 16 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields zoomed
higher on Wednesday after Federal Reserve policymakers moved up
their projections for commencing interest rates hikes to 2023
from 2024 as the economy recovers from the coronavirus pandemic.
    At the conclusion of its two-day policy meeting, the Fed
disclosed that 11 out of 18 officials were projecting at least
two quarter-point interest rate increases in 2023 even as the
central bank pledged to keep a supportive policy in place to aid
the ongoing jobs recovery.
    The benchmark 10-year yield rose to its highest
level since June 4 at 1.594%. It was last up 7.5 basis points at
1.5737%. The yield had trended lower over the last week as
inflation concerns ebbed. 
    The five-year yield had its biggest one-day move
since February, climbing to its highest level since April 6 at
0.913%.
    The yield curve measuring the gap between 5-and 30-year
yields flattened, with the spread falling to its
lowest level since January. It was last about 9 basis points
flatter at 131.46 basis points.
    Kathy Jones, chief fixed income strategist at the Schwab
Center for Financial Research in New York, said the changes in
the so-called dot plot, where Fed officials place their
projections for the federal funds rate, was the "big surprise"
that drove yields higher.
    "It's still a long way out and (Fed Chair Jerome) Powell is
trying to play down that, but I think the most anyone was
looking for was one rate hike in 2023," Jones said.
    The fed funds futures market showed a roughly 90%
chance of a rate hike by January 2023. Prior to the Fed
statement, the market fully priced in a rate increase by April
2023.
    With inflation rising more quickly than expected and the
economy bouncing back swiftly, the market had been looking for
clues of when the Fed might alter the policies put into place
last year to combat the economic fallout from the pandemic.

    As for the Fed's $120 billion in monthly bond purchases,
Powell told reporters that officials were "talking about talking
about" tapering them. In the meantime, officials said those
purchases would continue until "substantial further progress"
has been made toward the central bank's maximum employment and
2% inflation goals.
    The Fed raised the interest it pays on excess reserves
(IOER) to 0.15% from 0.1% and the rate on overnight reverse
repurchase agreements to 0.05% from 0% starting on Thursday.

    "The IOER hike is really about relieving some of the strains
in the front-end of the curve related to a tsunami of cash in
the financial system," said Guy LeBas, chief fixed income
strategist at Janney Capital Management. "Banks are
overreserved, money market funds are finding it hard to get
positive yield anywhere - and so it addresses some of those
problems."
    The amount of money pouring into the reverse repurchase
agreement facility, which offers approved money managers the
option to lend money to the Fed overnight in return for Treasury
collateral, has ballooned, hitting a record $584 billion on
Monday. The Fed accepted nearly $521 billion on Wednesday.
    The two-year Treasury yield saw its biggest
one-day move since February and rose to its highest level in
about a year at 0.213%. It was last 3.6 basis points higher at
0.2032%. 
    A closely watched part of the yield curve that measures the
gap between yields on two- and 10-year Treasury notes 
 was last about 4.66 basis points steeper at 136.88
basis points. 
   June 16 Wednesday 4:27PM New York / 2027 GMT
                               Price        Current   Net
                                            Yield %   Change
                                                      (bps)
 Three-month bills             0.04         0.0406    0.016
 Six-month bills               0.045        0.0456    0.005
 Two-year note                 99-217/256   0.2032    0.036
 Three-year note               99-134/256   0.4103    0.068
 Five-year note                99-82/256    0.8906    0.106
 Seven-year note               99-180/256   1.2948    0.101
 10-year note                  100-120/256  1.5737    0.075
 20-year bond                  101-216/256  2.1358    0.019
 30-year bond                  103-192/256  2.2031    0.004
                                                      
   DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS                                
                               Last (bps)   Net       
                                            Change    
                                            (bps)     
 U.S. 2-year dollar swap         6.50        -1.25    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 3-year dollar swap         9.00        -0.75    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 5-year dollar swap         7.00         0.00    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 10-year dollar swap       -3.00         0.00    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 30-year dollar swap      -30.25         1.75    
 spread (Reporting by Karen Pierog; additional reporting by Karen
Brettell in New York, Editing by Leslie Adler and Will Dunham)
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up