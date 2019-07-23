TREASURIES-Yields rise as investors wait on ECB, Fed meetings

* Central bank policy in focus * IMF cuts global growth outlook * Treasury to sell $40 bln two-year notes By Karen Brettell NEW YORK, July 23 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasuries yields edged higher on Tuesday as investors waited on central bank meetings for new signals about how many interest rate cuts are likely in Europe and the United States. The European Central Bank (ECB) is expected to signal easier monetary policy when it meets on Thursday. The Federal Reserve is also seen as certain to cut its benchmark rate at its July 30-31 meeting. Though a 25-basis-point cut by the Fed is viewed as more likely than a deeper one, some analysts have argued that a 50- basis-point decrease would be more effective at stimulating the economy and offsetting concerns about slowing global growth. “I think if they do 25 basis points, both the bond market and the stock market will sell off, because I think the market will be disappointed they didn’t do 50 basis points,” said Tom di Galoma, a managing director at Seaport Global Holdings. Interest rate futures traders are pricing in a 79% chance of a 25-basis-point cut and a 21% chance of a 50-basis-point one, according to the CME Group’s FedWatch tool. Benchmark 10-year notes fell 5/32 in price to yield 2.060%, up from 2.043% on Monday. The yields have held between 2.023% and 2.078% for four consecutive trading sessions. Expectations that the U.S. central bank could make a 50- basis-point cut rose last week after New York Fed President John Williams argued for fast action to stave off economic weakness, but receded after the New York Fed said the comments were not about upcoming policy action. The International Monetary Fund on Tuesday lowered its forecast for global growth this year and next, warning that more U.S.-China tariffs, auto tariffs or a disorderly Brexit could further slow growth, weaken investment and disrupt supply chains. Yields on short-term Treasury bills increased after President Donald Trump and U.S. congressional leaders reached a deal on a two-year extension of the debt limit and federal spending caps that would avert a feared government default later this year but add to rising budget deficits. Issuance of short-term government debt is likely to increase to fund the rising deficit. Yields on three-month bills increased to 2.093%, from 2.082% on Monday. The Treasury Department will sell $40 billion in two-year notes on Tuesday, the first sale of $113 billion in short and intermediate-dated notes this week. It will also sell $41 billion in five-year notes on Wednesday and $32 billion in seven-year notes on Thursday. (Editing by Bernadette Baum) )