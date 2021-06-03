Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
TREASURIES-Yields rise as market awaits May jobs report

By Karen Pierog

    CHICAGO, June 3 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields,
particularly in the belly of the curve, climbed on Thursday in
light trading ahead of the government's May employment report.
    The benchmark 10-year yield was last up 3.4
basis points at 1.625%. Yields on five- and
seven-year notes hit two-week highs.
    The spread between five-year notes and 30-year bonds
 was last 2.16 basis points flatter at 145.53 basis
points.
    Justin Lederer, Treasury analyst at Cantor Fitzgerald in New
York, said yields rose amid low trading volume and improving
economic data, but remain range bound. 
    "Data's a little better, but we just don't go anywhere," he
said.
    He added that the U.S. Federal Reserve's statement that it
will gradually offload its portfolio of exchange-traded
corporate bond funds starting June 7 "was not by any means an
announcement of tapering" its government bond purchases.

    Many analysts expect the Fed to disclose tapering plans at
its Jackson Hole economic symposium in August.
    The market's immediate focus is on the U.S. Labor
Department's May employment report due out on Friday. According
to a Reuters survey of economists, private payrolls likely
increased by 600,000 jobs last month after rising by only
218,000 in April. With government hiring expected to have
increased by about 50,000, that would lead to overall payrolls
advancing by 650,000 jobs in May. The economy created 266,000
jobs in April. 
    Jim Vogel, senior rates strategist at FHN Financial in
Memphis, Tennessee, said the market is looking for a broader
picture of where the economy was headed.
    "Tomorrow's jobs report will be very important, but there'll
still be people waiting to see how the (consumer price index)
and retail sales numbers come out," he said.
    Thursday's ADP National Employment Report showed private
payrolls increased by 978,000 jobs last month, the biggest
increase since June 2020. Data for April was revised down to
show 654,000 jobs added instead of the initially reported
742,000. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast private
payrolls would increase by 650,000 jobs.
    The number of new claims for unemployment benefits fell
below 400,000 last week for the first time since the COVID-19
pandemic began last year, the Labor Department reported on
Thursday. Initial claims fell 20,000 to a seasonally adjusted
385,000 for the week ended May 29. 
    The Institute for Supply Management's (ISM)
non-manufacturing activity index rebounded to 64 last month, the
highest reading in the series' history, from 62.7 in April.

    A reading above 50 indicates growth in the services sector,
which accounts for more than two-thirds of U.S. economic
activity. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast the index
climbing to 63.0.
    The Treasury Department announced auctions next week for $58
billion of three-year notes, $38 billion of 10-year notes, and
$24 billion of 30-year bonds.
    The amount of money flowing into the Fed's reverse
repurchase facility rose to $479 billion on Thursday from $438.7
billion on Wednesday, but remained under a record $485 billion
reached on May 27. A flood of cash is pushing down short-term
rates and fueling expectations the Fed will take action to
maintain its key policy rate.
    The two-year Treasury yield was 1.3 basis points
higher at 0.1604%. 
    A closely watched part of the yield curve that measures the
gap between yields on two- and 10-year Treasury notes 
 was last about 2 basis points steeper at 146.11
basis points.
   June 3 Thursday 3:15PM New York / 1915 GMT
                               Price        Current   Net
                                            Yield %   Change
                                                      (bps)
 Three-month bills             0.02         0.0203    0.000
 Six-month bills               0.0375       0.038     0.003
 Two-year note                 99-238/256   0.1604    0.013
 Three-year note               99-198/256   0.3274    0.024
 Five-year note                99-140/256   0.8429    0.047
 Seven-year note               99-172/256   1.2993    0.042
 10-year note                  100          1.625     0.034
 20-year bond                  100-128/256  2.2188    0.017
 30-year bond                  101-172/256  2.2974    0.017
                                                      
   DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS                                
                               Last (bps)   Net       
                                            Change    
                                            (bps)     
 U.S. 2-year dollar swap         7.75        -0.25    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 3-year dollar swap        11.50        -0.25    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 5-year dollar swap         7.50        -0.50    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 10-year dollar swap       -3.00         0.00    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 30-year dollar swap      -28.75        -0.50    
 spread (By Karen Pierog; Editing by Andrea Ricci and Jonathan Oatis)
