TREASURIES-Yields rise as report China to accelerate U.S. farm purchases boosts risk appetite

By Karen Brettell NEW YORK, June 19 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields rose on Friday as risk appetite increased and demand for safe haven bonds eased, after a report that China will speed up purchases of U.S. farm goods. Bloomberg News reported that China will accelerate purchases to comply with the Phase One trade deal with the United States. “News of the nice tone to the U.S.-China trade relations, and whatever else contributed to the ‘risk on’ tone is affecting Treasuries negatively, so you’re seeing the curve steepen from a selloff led by the back end of the curve,” said Michael Lorizio, senior fixed income trader at Manulife Asset Management in Boston. Benchmark 10-year note yields rose four basis points to 0.730%. Thirty-year yields were up five basis points to 1.514%. The yield curve between two-year and 10-year notes steepened two basis points to 53 basis points. Investors are weighing improving economic data against new breakouts of COVID-19 infections, which have added to concerns that the economy may not bounce back from business shutdowns as quickly as hoped. California, North Carolina and a string of U.S. cities mandated or urged mandatory mask use on Thursday to get a grip on spiraling coronavirus cases as at least six states set daily records. Mainland China reported 32 new coronavirus cases as of the end of June 18, twenty-five of which were reported in the capital city Beijing, China's National Health Commission said on Friday. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell will speak on Friday in a virtual discussion about workforce resilience during the COVID-19 era. The U.S. central bank earlier this month signaled it plans years of extraordinary support for the economy, with policymakers projecting the economy to shrink 6.5% in 2020 and the unemployment rate to be 9.3% at year's end. June 19 Friday 9:13 AM New York / 1313 GMT Price US T BONDS SEP0 176-12/32 -1-1/32 10YR TNotes SEP0 138-140/256 -0-72/25 6 Price Current Net Yield % Change (bps) Three-month bills 0.155 0.1572 0.000 Six-month bills 0.1725 0.175 0.000 Two-year note 99-222/256 0.1936 -0.001 Three-year note 100-16/256 0.2289 0.008 Five-year note 99-136/256 0.3458 0.020 Seven-year note 99-160/256 0.5552 0.032 10-year note 99 0.7299 0.036 20-year bond 97-96/256 1.2748 0.050 30-year bond 93-172/256 1.5139 0.053 DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap 6.50 0.50 spread U.S. 3-year dollar swap 4.25 0.00 spread U.S. 5-year dollar swap 3.25 0.00 spread U.S. 10-year dollar swap -2.50 0.25 spread U.S. 30-year dollar swap -50.25 0.25 spread