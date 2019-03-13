TREASURIES-Yields rise as risk appetite improves, after soft U.S. 30-year auction

* U.S. producer prices data showed tame reading * Market participants shrugging off Brexit for now * Focus on U.S. 30-year bond auction (Adds comment, auction results, updates prices) By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss NEW YORK, March 13 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields rose on Wednesday after falling the previous session, as risk appetite improved and equity markets stabilized, with a poor 30-year bond auction further lifting rates. U.S. producer prices remained subdued in February, Wednesday's data showed, a day after consumer prices showed a soft reading. Both reports reinforced expectations the Federal Reserve will hold interest rates steady throughout the year after raising them four times in 2018. "After yesterday's CPI (consumer price index) data, yields fell. So some of these are just rebound after that," said Stan Shipley, fixed income strategist at Evercore ISI in New York. Shipley said, however, that in the midst of Brexit, the U.S. economy has slowed, but is not in terrible shape. Investors are keeping a close eye on the developments over Britain's exit from the European Union, Shipley said, noting any chaos or turmoil from Brexit would have limited impact on the United States. British lawmakers were set to vote on Wednesday against the threat of a 'no-deal' exit from the EU on March 29 after a second defeat for Prime Minister Theresa May's divorce agreement left Britain heading into the unknown. "The Brits are going to do what they're going to do and in the meantime, we just have to move on from it," Shipley added. In afternoon trading, U.S. 10-year note yields rose to 2.612 percent from 2.605 percent late on Tuesday. U.S. 30-year bond yields were up at 3.011 percent from 2.99 percent on Tuesday. But yields on both 10-year notes and 30-year bonds have fallen in six of the last eight sessions. Wednesday's U.S. 30-year auction was not nearly as strong as Tuesday's 10-year note sale. The auction stopped at 3.014 percent, higher than the expected rate at the bid deadline. There were almost $36.1 billion in bids for a 2.25 bid-to-cover ratio, below the prior 2.27, and the 2.31 average. On the short end of the curve, U.S. 2-year yields were up slightly at 2.458 percent, compared with Tuesday's 2.453 percent . Data showed on Wednesday that U.S. producer prices rose just 1.9 percent in the 12 months through February, the smallest increase since June 2017. That offset a report showing new orders for U.S.-made capital goods in January posted their largest increase in six months. The Commerce Department said orders for non-defense capital goods excluding aircraft, a closely watched proxy for business spending plans, rebounded 0.8 percent, the biggest gain since July. The reports had minimal impact on Treasuries overall. Wednesday, March 13, at 1458 EDT (1858 GMT): Price Current Net Yield Change (pct) (bps) Three-month bills 2.3975 2.4456 -0.014 Six-month bills 2.4525 2.5178 -0.014 Two-year note 100-23/256 2.4526 0.000 Three-year note 99-232/256 2.4076 -0.005 Five-year note 99-208/256 2.4152 0.001 Seven-year note 99-248/256 2.5048 0.003 10-year note 100-28/256 2.6123 0.007 30-year bond 99-200/256 3.0111 0.021 DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap 11.75 0.25 spread U.S. 3-year dollar swap 9.50 0.25 spread U.S. 5-year dollar swap 6.50 0.00 spread U.S. 10-year dollar swap 1.00 -0.25 spread U.S. 30-year dollar swap -21.50 -1.00 spread (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss in New York; Editing by Susan Thomas and James Dalgleish)