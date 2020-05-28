TREASURIES-Yields rise as risk sentiment improves

By Karen Brettell NEW YORK, May 28 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields rose on Thursday as stocks gained, reducing demand for safe haven bonds, and before the Treasury will sell a record large amount of seven-year notes. Stocks opened higher as risk sentiment improved. “It’s an extension of some of the risk-on tone that we’ve seen lately,” said Zach Griffiths, an interest rate strategist at Wells Fargo in Charlotte, North Carolina. Benchmark 10-year notes rose two basis points to 0.698%. The yields have traded in a range from 0.543% to 0.785% since the beginning of April. The Treasury will sell $38 billion in seven-year notes on Thursday, the largest sale of those notes on record. The Treasury sold a record $45 billion in five-year notes on Wednesday to slightly soft demand, and after a solid sale of a record $44 billion in two-year notes on Tuesday. Data on Thursday showed that jobless claims fell in the latest week but remained at historically high levels, while gross domestic product fell 5% in the first quarter. New orders for key U.S.-made capital goods tumbled in April and shipments declined, bolstering expectations that the novel coronavirus crisis will lead to the deepest economic contraction in the second quarter since the Great Depression. May 28 Thursday 9:48AM New York / 1348 GMT Price US T BONDS JUN0 178-25/32 -0-22/32 10YR TNotes JUN0 139-4/256 -0-28/25 6 Price Current Net Change Yield % (bps) Three-month bills 0.1425 0.1449 0.003 Six-month bills 0.1675 0.17 -0.003 Two-year note 99-229/256 0.1779 -0.004 Three-year note 99-184/256 0.2203 0.000 Five-year note 99-142/256 0.3399 0.002 Seven-year note 99-204/256 0.5299 0.014 10-year note 99-76/256 0.6982 0.021 30-year bond 94-172/256 1.4705 0.038 DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap 8.50 0.25 spread U.S. 3-year dollar swap 6.25 0.50 spread U.S. 5-year dollar swap 4.50 1.00 spread U.S. 10-year dollar swap -1.25 0.00 spread U.S. 30-year dollar swap -48.00 -0.75 spread (Editing by Bernadette Baum)