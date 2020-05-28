Bonds News
May 28, 2020 / 1:58 PM / Updated an hour ago

TREASURIES-Yields rise as risk sentiment improves

Karen Brettell

3 Min Read

    By Karen Brettell
    NEW YORK, May 28 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields rose on
Thursday as stocks gained, reducing demand for safe haven bonds,
and before the Treasury will sell a record large amount of
seven-year notes.
    Stocks opened higher as risk sentiment improved.
    “It’s an extension of some of the risk-on tone that we’ve
seen lately,” said Zach Griffiths, an interest rate strategist
at Wells Fargo in Charlotte, North Carolina.
    Benchmark 10-year notes rose two basis points to
0.698%.
    The yields have traded in a range from 0.543% to 0.785%
since the beginning of April.
    The Treasury will sell $38 billion in seven-year notes on
Thursday, the largest sale of those notes on record.
    The Treasury sold a record $45 billion in five-year notes on
Wednesday to slightly soft demand, and after a solid sale of a
record $44 billion in two-year notes on Tuesday.

    Data on Thursday showed that jobless claims fell in the
latest week but remained at historically high levels, while
gross domestic product fell 5% in the first quarter.

    New orders for key U.S.-made capital goods tumbled in April
and shipments declined, bolstering expectations that the novel
coronavirus crisis will lead to the deepest economic contraction
in the second quarter since the Great Depression.
    May 28 Thursday 9:48AM New York / 1348 GMT
                               Price                  
 US T BONDS JUN0               178-25/32    -0-22/32  
 10YR TNotes JUN0              139-4/256    -0-28/25  
                                            6         
                               Price        Current   Net Change
                                            Yield %   (bps)
 Three-month bills             0.1425       0.1449    0.003
 Six-month bills               0.1675       0.17      -0.003
 Two-year note                 99-229/256   0.1779    -0.004
 Three-year note               99-184/256   0.2203    0.000
 Five-year note                99-142/256   0.3399    0.002
 Seven-year note               99-204/256   0.5299    0.014
 10-year note                  99-76/256    0.6982    0.021
 30-year bond                  94-172/256   1.4705    0.038
                                                      
   DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS                                
                               Last (bps)   Net       
                                            Change    
                                            (bps)     
 U.S. 2-year dollar swap         8.50         0.25    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 3-year dollar swap         6.25         0.50    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 5-year dollar swap         4.50         1.00    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 10-year dollar swap       -1.25         0.00    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 30-year dollar swap      -48.00        -0.75    
 spread                                               
 

    

 (Editing by Bernadette Baum)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below