TREASURIES-Yields rise as stocks rally on U.S.-China trade optimism

* Trump optimism on U.S.-China trade talks lifts yields * Easing Brexit tension helps risk assets * Tame U.S. CPI data dampens rate hike view (Recasts, adds comment, table, byline, updates prices) By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss NEW YORK, Dec 12 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields climbed on Wednesday, in tandem with gains in U.S. equities, after President Donald Trump said trade talks with China were progressing and more meetings were likely among officials of both countries. The rise in yields was across the board, with those on U.S. long-dated debt climbing for three straight sessions. In an exclusive interview with Reuters, Trump said on Tuesday China was buying a "tremendous amount" of U.S. soybeans, and bilateral talks were underway by phone, with more meetings likely between both countries. U.S. yields also benefited after the Wall Street Journal reported that China was preparing to replace an industrial policy that will help increase access for foreign companies. "The China headline on granting access to foreign firms is a positive development," said Subadra Rajappa, head of U.S. rates strategy, at Societe Generale in New York. "This is one of the many things that the U.S. had in its negotiation or in the bargaining table with China." Further adding to the selloff in Treasuries was the easing of tensions with respect to Britain's planned exit from the European Union, or Brexit. Prime Minister Theresa May vowed to fight an attempt to unseat her and warned hardline eurosceptic colleagues that they risked delaying or even stopping Brexit here. At least 158 of May's Conservative party colleagues publicly indicated support for her before a no-confidence vote on Wednesday, enough for a simple majority. The rise in yields, however, was tempered by a tame reading of U.S. consumer prices last month. Data showed U.S. consumer prices were unchanged in November, the weakest reading in eight months, backing expectations that the Federal Reserve could slow the pace of interest rate hikes next year. The Labor Department said last month's flat reading in its Consumer Price Index followed a 0.3 percent rise in October, and was due to a sharp decline in gasoline prices. Excluding the volatile food and energy components, the CPI increased 0.2 percent, matching October's gain. The data, however, won't prevent the U.S. Federal Reserve from raising interest rates next month, as underlying inflation remained stable. Andrew Hunter, U.S. economist at Capital Economics in London said the CPI report suggested the "Fed won't hesitate to move to the sidelines if activity growth begins to slow more sharply." In late morning trading, U.S. 10-year note yields rose to 2.902 percent, from 2.881 percent late on Tuesday. U.S. 30-year bond yields were also up at 3.141 percent , from 3.128 percent on Tuesday. On the short end of the curve, U.S. two-year yields were also slightly higher on the day at 2.774 percent, from Tuesday's 2.772 percent. December 12 Wednesday 10:36AM New York / 1536 GMT Price Current Net Yield % Change (bps) Three-month bills 2.38 2.4277 0.000 Six-month bills 2.49 2.5568 0.000 Two-year note 99-245/256 2.7723 0.000 Three-year note 99-146/256 2.7755 0.003 Five-year note 100-132/256 2.763 0.017 Seven-year note 100-84/256 2.8227 0.018 10-year note 101-236/256 2.9005 0.020 30-year bond 104-144/256 3.1387 0.011 DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap 13.50 1.50 spread U.S. 3-year dollar swap 11.00 2.00 spread U.S. 5-year dollar swap 10.25 1.00 spread U.S. 10-year dollar swap 4.00 0.50 spread U.S. 30-year dollar swap -13.50 0.75 spread (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss Editing by Bernadette Baum)