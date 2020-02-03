TREASURIES-Yields rise as traders watch coronavirus response

By Ross Kerber BOSTON, Feb 3 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields ticked up on Monday as traders took stock of the international response to the coronavirus epidemic. The benchmark 10-year yield was up 1.7 basis points in morning trading at 1.5357%. Analysts said the moves showed traders accepting a bit more risk after Chinese markets plunged on Monday, the first trading day after an extended New Year break, and China accused the U.S. of whipping up panic. "Treasury markets are consolidating," said John Herrmann, director of U.S. rates strategy for MUFG Securities. In late December, 10-year yields were approaching 2% and the sharp fall since then has investors taking a breath, waiting to see the long-term impact of the virus and tracking other issues like Boeing Co's aircraft production halt, he said. "At this point we have priced-in a lot of bad news," Herrmann said. Monday's moves in U.S. Treasuries mirrored steps in Europe where bond yields inched up. Fears surrounding the spread of coronavirus, which has been declared a global emergency, had led the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrials to record on Friday their worst weekly losses in at least five months. The death toll in China from the newly identified virus, which emerged in Wuhan, capital of the central province of Hubei, rose to 361 as of Sunday, up 57 from the previous day, the National Health Commission said. The World Health Organization (WHO) last week declared the flu-like virus a global emergency and it has since spread to 23 other countries and regions. It has advised against trade and travel curbs however. The two-year U.S. Treasury yield, which typically moves in step with interest rate expectations, was up 2.2 basis points at 1.351% in morning trading. February 3 Monday 9:13AM New York / 1413 GMT Price Current Net Yield % Change (bps) Three-month bills 1.5325 1.5638 0.010 Six-month bills 1.52 1.557 0.015 Two-year note 100-12/256 1.351 0.022 Three-year note 100-122/256 1.3343 0.027 Five-year note 100-28/256 1.3522 0.027 Seven-year note 100-76/256 1.4552 0.021 10-year note 101-240/256 1.5357 0.017 30-year bond 107-248/256 2.0176 0.006 DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap 5.75 -0.50 spread U.S. 3-year dollar swap 2.00 -0.50 spread U.S. 5-year dollar swap 0.00 -0.25 spread U.S. 10-year dollar swap -5.50 0.00 spread U.S. 30-year dollar swap -33.25 0.25 spread (Editing by Nick Zieminski)