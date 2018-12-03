TREASURIES-Yields rise as U.S., China trade deal boosts risk appetite

* U.S., China agree to hold off on new tariffs * Fed Chairman Powell's testimony in focus * Bond market to close Wednesday to mourn President Bush By Karen Brettell NEW YORK, Dec 3 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields rose on Monday after a deal between the U.S. and China to hold off on new tariffs boosted risk appetite and reduced demand for safe haven U.S. debt. The agreement between U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping on Saturday at a meeting of the Group of 20 industrialized nations comes after months of escalating tensions on trade and other issues. “We’ve seen a repricing in the Treasury market as a result of some of the optimism that came out of the G20,” said Ian Lyngen, head of U.S. rates strategy at BMO Capital Markets in New York. Price losses were relatively muted, however, as skepticism remained that many trade issues remain unresolved. “Clearly it is progress to delay the implementation of some of Trump’s looming tariffs, however I don’t think that the market is interpreting this as clear resolution to a problem,” Lyngen said. Benchmark 10-year notes fell 5/32 in price to yield 3.030 percent, up from 3.013 percent at Friday’s close. The yields dipped as low as 2.988 percent on Friday, the lowest since Sept. 18. Testimony by Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell this week will be scoured for any new indications of how many more times the U.S. central bank is likely to hike rates. Powell last Wednesday appeared to adopt a more dovish tone than expected when he said that the Fed’s policy rate is now “just below” neutral, a level that nether brakes nor accelerates the economy. The Fed is widely expected to raise rates at its meeting on Dec. 18-19. However, interest rate futures traders are now pricing in only one rate increase during 2019, below Fed projections of three, according to the CME Group’s FedWatch Tool. Powell was scheduled to testify on Wednesday to a congressional Joint Economic Committee, but the hearing is expected to be postponed to Thursday because of a national day of mourning for U.S. President George H.W. Bush, who died on Friday at the age of 94. Stock and bond markets will be closed on Wednesday. (Editing by Susan Thomas) )