Bonds News
October 10, 2018 / 3:00 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

TREASURIES-Yields rise as U.S. data supports rate outlook, ahead of auction

Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss

5 Min Read

    * U.S. PPI rises in September, core gains as well
    * Focus on auctions

    NEW YORK, Oct 10 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields rose on
Wednesday, continuing a trend that has been in place the last
few weeks amid solid U.S. economic data that reinforced
expectations of multiple rate hikes over the next 12 months.
    Investors also sold Treasuries ahead of two key auctions
later in the session -- $36 billion in U.S. 3-year notes, and
$23 billion in re-opened 10-year notes. Market participants tend
to sell Treasuries before an auction to push the yield higher so
they can buy them at a lower price. 
    The auction aside, Wednesday's data on U.S. producer prices,
which rose in September after declining the previous month,
added to the hawkish outlook on interest rates. The report 
suggested that inflationary pressures were building.
    Data showed U.S. producer prices gained 0.2 percent in
September, reversing an unexpected drop in August and in line
with expectations. More importantly, a key measure of underlying
producer price pressures that excludes food, energy and trade
services grew 0.4 percent last month, the largest increase since
January.
    In mid-morning trading, the U.S. 10-year yields were last at
3.217 percent, up from 3.208 percent late on
Tuesday. 
    In one of the swiftest market moves, the yield on the
10-year Treasury bond rallied from 3.07 percent to 3.22 percent
last week.
    "It's unusual for the 10-year to move the way it did last
week," said Jerry Paul, senior vice president and fixed income
portfolio manager at ICON Advisers in Denver.
    "It's like all of a sudden everybody realized that the
economy has longer legs than they had expected. We have been in
the camp that this would continue for a while." 
    U.S. 30-year yields were also higher at 3.382 percent
, from Tuesday's 3.369 percent. 
    Ahead of a 3-year auction, yields on U.S. 3-year notes were
at 2.982 percent, little changed from Tuesday's
level.
    Analysts at BMO Capital Market said Wednesday's 3-year
auction will almost surely be the highest yielding offering
since before the financial crisis.
    "As the note approaches 3 percent, we expect that outright
cheapness will help prompt solid demand," BMO said in a research
note.
    
 (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss
Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
