TREASURIES-Yields rise as U.S. data supports rate outlook, ahead of auction

* U.S. PPI rises in September, core gains as well * Focus on auctions (Recasts, adds comment, table, byline) By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss NEW YORK, Oct 10 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields rose on Wednesday, continuing a trend that has been in place the last few weeks amid solid U.S. economic data that reinforced expectations of multiple rate hikes over the next 12 months. Investors also sold Treasuries ahead of two key auctions later in the session -- $36 billion in U.S. 3-year notes, and $23 billion in re-opened 10-year notes. Market participants tend to sell Treasuries before an auction to push the yield higher so they can buy them at a lower price. The auction aside, Wednesday's data on U.S. producer prices, which rose in September after declining the previous month, added to the hawkish outlook on interest rates. The report suggested that inflationary pressures were building. Data showed U.S. producer prices gained 0.2 percent in September, reversing an unexpected drop in August and in line with expectations. More importantly, a key measure of underlying producer price pressures that excludes food, energy and trade services grew 0.4 percent last month, the largest increase since January. In mid-morning trading, the U.S. 10-year yields were last at 3.217 percent, up from 3.208 percent late on Tuesday. In one of the swiftest market moves, the yield on the 10-year Treasury bond rallied from 3.07 percent to 3.22 percent last week. "It's unusual for the 10-year to move the way it did last week," said Jerry Paul, senior vice president and fixed income portfolio manager at ICON Advisers in Denver. "It's like all of a sudden everybody realized that the economy has longer legs than they had expected. We have been in the camp that this would continue for a while." U.S. 30-year yields were also higher at 3.382 percent , from Tuesday's 3.369 percent. Ahead of a 3-year auction, yields on U.S. 3-year notes were at 2.982 percent, little changed from Tuesday's level. Analysts at BMO Capital Market said Wednesday's 3-year auction will almost surely be the highest yielding offering since before the financial crisis. "As the note approaches 3 percent, we expect that outright cheapness will help prompt solid demand," BMO said in a research note. October 10 Wednesday 10:30AM New York / 1430 GMT Price Current Net Yield % Change (bps) Three-month bills 2.23 2.2738 0.010 Six-month bills 2.3875 2.4502 0.000 Two-year note 99-186/256 2.8935 0.005 Three-year note 99-86/256 2.9881 0.006 Five-year note 99-28/256 3.0695 0.013 Seven-year note 98-244/256 3.1685 0.017 10-year note 97-12/256 3.2272 0.019 30-year bond 92-164/256 3.394 0.025 DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap 18.25 0.25 spread U.S. 3-year dollar swap 16.75 0.50 spread U.S. 5-year dollar swap 12.25 0.00 spread U.S. 10-year dollar swap 4.50 0.00 spread U.S. 30-year dollar swap -10.00 0.00 spread (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)