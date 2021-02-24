Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Bonds News

TREASURIES-Yields rise but Fed Chair Powell's patience tempers gains

By Ross Kerber

 (Updates with market activity, SOFR)
    Feb 24 (Reuters) - Traders sent longer-term U.S. Treasury
yields higher and steepened the yield curve on Wednesday but
then pulled back some of those increases as Federal Reserve
Chairman Jerome Powell continued signaling the central bank will
leave interest rates unchanged for a long time.
    The benchmark 10-year yield was up 1.8 basis
points at 1.3824% in afternoon trading. It had reached as high
as 1.435% in the morning, its first time above 1.4% since a year
ago, before settling as Powell gave a second day of testimony in
Washington.
    The bond selloffs pushed up a closely watched part of the
U.S. Treasury yield curve measuring the gap between yields on
two- and 10-year Treasury notes, seen as an
indicator of economic expectations. It went as wide as 130 basis
points, the most since late 2016, then narrowed and last traded
at 126 basis points, up 3 from Tuesday's close.
    Other parts of the yield curve also reached milestones as
investors sold longer-term U.S. debt along with some
sovereigns. 
    Analysts said the trading reflected a range of factors
including Powell's message since Tuesday that the Fed would
continue to provide economic support.
    Speaking to the U.S. House Financial Services Committee on
Wednesday, Powell said it may take more than three years to
reach the Federal Reserve's inflation goals. The Fed has said it
will not raise interest rates until inflation has exceeded
2%.
    Patrick Leary, chief market strategist and senior trader at
Incapital, said the morning trading could be seen as a sign of
investor skepticism about Powell's reassurance. 
    "The reality is that the market is not believing what the
chairman is saying... the market either doesn't believe what
he's saying or it thinks that inflation could be a bigger
problem," Leary said.
    But the later pullback in yields suggested the initial rise
was also driven by quantitative strategies before traders
decided the increase was overdone and lacked a main catalyst,
said Edward Moya, senior market analyst at OANDA in New York.
    "The morning move got out of hand," Moya said, especially
since Powell's testimony to the House on Wednesday was little
different than his message the day before to the Senate's
equivalent committee. "Did we learn anything new from Powell
today? No," Moya said.
    The U.S. Treasury sold $61 billion worth of five-year notes
at a high yield of 0.621%, with a bid-to-cover ratio of 2.24.
The results were called "a bit soft" by BMO Capital Markets
analyst Ben Jeffery in a note to investors, who noted the
average bid-to-cover ratio was 2.45.  
    The U.S. secured overnight financing rate (SOFR), which
measures the cost of borrowing cash overnight using Treasury
securities as collateral, dropped to 0.01% on
Wednesday, the lowest since May 2020. 
    SOFR has replaced the London interbank offered rate (LIBOR)
as an interest rate benchmark for banks.
    The two-year U.S. Treasury yield, which typically
moves in step with interest rate expectations, was up less than
a basis point at 0.125%.
    The yield on 30-year Treasury Inflation Protected Securities
 was at 0.112% after reaching as high as 0.14%
The 10-year TIPS yield was at -0.796% and the
breakeven inflation rate was at 2.183%.
    
        February 24 Wednesday 3:25PM New York / 2025 GMT
                               Price        Current   Net
                                            Yield %   Change
                                                      (bps)
 Three-month bills             0.0325       0.033     0.000
 Six-month bills               0.05         0.0507    -0.002
 Two-year note                 100          0.125     0.003
 Three-year note               99-170/256   0.2385    0.015
 Five-year note                98-224/256   0.6069    0.028
 Seven-year note               98-66/256    1.0109    0.025
 10-year note                  97-156/256   1.3824    0.018
 20-year bond                  96-220/256   2.0678    0.038
 30-year bond                  92-32/256    2.237     0.038
                                                      
   DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS                                
                               Last (bps)   Net       
                                            Change    
                                            (bps)     
 U.S. 2-year dollar swap         8.25        -0.75    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 3-year dollar swap         9.75        -0.50    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 5-year dollar swap        11.50        -1.75    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 10-year dollar swap        6.00        -2.00    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 30-year dollar swap      -27.75        -3.00    
 spread (Reporting by Ross Kerber in Boston; Additional reporting by
Herbert Lash in New York; Editing by Hugh Lawson and David
Gregorio)
