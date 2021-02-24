Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Bonds News

TREASURIES-Yields rise but Fed's Powell's patience tempers gains

By Ross Kerber

 (New throughout, updates prices, market activity and comments)
    Feb 24 (Reuters) - Traders sent longer-term U.S. Treasury
yields higher and steepened the yield curve on Wednesday but
then pulled back some of those increases as Federal Reserve
Chairman Jerome Powell again continued signaling the central
bank will leave interest rates unchanged for a long time.
    The benchmark 10-year yield was up less than a
basis point at 1.3705% in afternoon trading. It had reached as
high as 1.435% in the morning, its first time above 1.4% since a
year ago, before settling as Powell gave a second day of
testimony in Washington.
    The bond selloffs pushed up a closely watched part of the
U.S. Treasury yield curve measuring the gap between yields on
two- and 10-year Treasury notes, seen as an
indicator of economic expectations. It went as wide as 130 basis
points, the most since late 2016, then narrowed and last traded
at 125 basis points, up 2 from Tuesday's close.
    Other parts of the yield curve also reached milestone levels
as investors sold longer-term U.S. debt along with some
sovereigns. 
    Analysts said the trading reflected a range of factors
including Powell's message since Tuesday that the U.S. central
bank would continue to provide economic support.
    Speaking to the U.S. House Financial Services Committee on
Wednesday, Powell said it may take more than three years to
reach the Federal Reserve's inflation goals. The Fed has said it
will not raise interest rates until inflation has exceeded
2%.
    Patrick Leary, chief market strategist and senior trader at
Incapital, said the morning trading could be seen as a sign of
investor skepticism about Powell's reassurance. 
    "The reality is that the market is not believing what the
chairman is saying... the market either doesn't believe what
he's saying or it thinks that inflation could be a bigger
problem," Leary said.
    But the later pullback in yields suggested the initial rise
was also driven by quantitative strategies before traders
decided the increase was overdone and lacked a main catalyst,
said Edward Moya, senior market analyst at OANDA in New York.
    "The morning move got out of hand," Moya said, especially
since Powell's testimony to Congress on Wednesday was little
different than his message the day before to the U.S. Senate's
equivalent committee. "Did we learn anything new from Powell
today? No," Moya said.
    The U.S Treasury sold $61 billion worth of five-year notes
at a high yield of 0.621%, with a bid-to-cover ratio of 2.24.
The results were called "a bit soft" by BMO Capital Markets
analyst Ben Jeffery in a note to investors, who noted the
average bid-to-cover ratio was 2.45.  
    The two-year U.S. Treasury yield, which typically
moves in step with interest rate expectations, was up less than
a basis point at 0.125%.
    The yield on 30-year Treasury Inflation Protected Securities
 was at 0.09% after reaching as high as 0.14. The
10-year TIPS yield was at -0.796% and the
breakeven inflation rate was at 2.172%.
    
      February 24 Wednesday 1:26PM New York / 1826 GMT
                               Price        Current   Net
                                            Yield %   Change
                                                      (bps)
 Three-month bills             0.0325       0.033     0.000
 Six-month bills               0.05         0.0507    -0.002
 Two-year note                 100          0.125     0.003
 Three-year note               99-172/256   0.2358    0.013
 Five-year note                98-228/256   0.6037    0.025
 Seven-year note               98-76/256    1.005     0.019
 10-year note                  97-184/256   1.3705    0.007
 20-year bond                  97-24/256    2.0532    0.023
 30-year bond                  92-128/256   2.2189    0.020
                                                      
   DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS                                
                               Last (bps)   Net       
                                            Change    
                                            (bps)     
 U.S. 2-year dollar swap         8.25        -0.75    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 3-year dollar swap         9.75        -0.50    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 5-year dollar swap        11.75        -1.50    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 10-year dollar swap        6.50        -1.50    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 30-year dollar swap      -27.25        -2.50    
 spread (Reporting by Ross Kerber in Boston; Additional reporting by
Herbert Lash in New York; Editing by Hugh Lawson and David
Gregorio)
