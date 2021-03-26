Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Bonds News

TREASURIES-Yields rise, but hold below recent highs

By Karen Brettell

    NEW YORK, March 26 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields rose on
Friday but held below one-year highs reached last week as
investors balanced expectations of faster economic growth and
higher inflation against quarterly rebalancing that has boosted
near-term demand for bonds.
    Treasury volatility has dropped this week as buyers stepped
back into the market, bringing benchmark yields back below the
one-year high of 1.754% reached last week.
    “As that volatility began to flatline a bit, I think we
started to see some incremental demand,” said Jonathan Cohn, an
interest rate strategist at Credit Suisse in New York.
    “The vast majority of that came during Asia trading hours,
which to me suggested potentially some renewed buying from those
foreign investors that had previously been sidelined amid the
relentless sell-off in the high-vol environment,” Cohn said.
    Benchmark 10-year note yields were last up 5
basis points on the day at 1.660%. The yields fell as low as
1.589% on Wednesday.
    Demand for bonds as investors sell equities and rotate into
fixed income for quarter-end is seen as supporting bonds this
week and early next week.
    Many analysts expect Treasury yields to keep rising if
economic data begins to meet expectations of strong growth and
with inflation expected to jump relative to last year, when
price pressures dropped as businesses shut down to fight the
pandemic.
    “Ultimately in the medium-term we expect yields to continue
to rise against a very supportive fiscal backdrop,” said Cohn.
    Data on Friday showed U.S. consumer spending fell in
February by the most in 10 months, as a cold snap gripped many
parts of the country and the boost from a second round of
stimulus checks to middle- and lower-income households faded.

    The consumer spending decline should be temporary. U.S.
President Joe Biden will unveil a multitrillion-dollar plan to
rebuild America's infrastructure next week, though that should
take awhile to boost the economy.
    The Federal Reserve has also committed to holding rates near
zero for years to come, boosting expectations of stronger growth
and inflation.
    Philadelphia Fed President Patrick Harker said the central
bank will continue to support the U.S. economy until it recovers
from the pandemic and he is not worried about inflation.

    Treasury bill yields remained at depressed levels as money
market investors struggle with a surge of cash and a drop in
supply.
    One-month yields were last at 0.015%, after going
as low as 0.005% last week. The cost of borrowing in the
overnight repo market fell to zero, from 0.04% earlier
on Friday. It traded in negative territory last week.
    
