TREASURIES-Yields rise, curve steepens after solid jobs report

(Recasts; adds analyst quote, updates yields, table) By Kate Duguid NEW YORK, Oct 5 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields across maturities rose on Friday with longer-date bonds at multi-year peaks, steepening the yield curve, after the Labor Department reported U.S. job growth slowed in September but wages rose steadily. The 30-year Treasury bond reached a four-year high of 3.424 percent, up 7 basis points from late Thursday. The benchmark 10-year yield rose to 3.248 percent, up 5.3 basis points. Longer-dated yields, which reflect traders' views of the health of the economy, often rise on strong data. Robust economic growth prompts many investors to sell safe-haven Treasuries and take on assets with higher potential returns. "We take it as a strong report that doesn't change the landscape and that should allow the 10-year yield to creep up to 3.25 percent," said Matt Toms, chief investment officer of fixed income at Voya Investment Management. Nonfarm payrolls increased by 134,000 jobs last month, the fewest in a year, but the Labor Department report also showed a steady rise in wages, implying a rise in inflation, which could keep the Federal Reserve on its path of gradual interest rate increases. "The report was solid even though the headline did miss. The unemployment rate fell for the right reasons and the wage number was strong. What was odd was the rate-market reaction to this," said Priya Misra, head of global rates strategy at TD Securities. Yields fell immediately after the report, then whipsawed to hit session highs. Yields kept rising in afternoon trade as Treasury prices sank, extending a sell-off this week. On Wednesday, a U.S. government bond index compiled by Bank of America Merrill Lynch posted its biggest daily price loss since March 2017 on economic reports about the U.S. service sector and private payrolls. The yield curve steepened, with the spread between two- and 10-year yields last at 34.6 basis points, up from 31.5 late Thursday. The five- and 30-year yield spread was last at 33.8 basis points also up from Thursday. Other analysts suggested that the rise in yields was primarily a result of increasing supply. As the Fed winds down its post-crisis bond-buying and the Treasury issues more debt to pay for President Donald Trump's $1.5 trillion tax cut, the market has been flooded with new supply. BlackRock estimates that the net supply of Treasury securities will more than double this year, to over $900 billion, and rise to nearly $1.2 trillion in 2019, Breakingviews reports. "The bigger picture is that the supply is relentless," said Don Ellenberger, head of multi-sector strategies at Federated Investors. "The underlying supply and demand technical is supporting yields to go higher." October 5 Friday 2:21PM New York / 1821 GMT Price US T BONDS DEC8 137 -0-29/32 10YR TNotes DEC8 117-160/256 -0-60/25 6 Price Current Net Yield % Change (bps) Three-month bills 2.175 2.2167 -0.005 Six-month bills 2.355 2.4157 0.002 Two-year note 99-188/256 2.8891 0.009 Three-year note 99-86/256 2.9877 0.018 Five-year note 99-22/256 3.0744 0.022 Seven-year note 98-232/256 3.176 0.036 10-year note 96-252/256 3.2347 0.040 30-year bond 92-84/256 3.4116 0.058 DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap 17.50 0.50 spread U.S. 3-year dollar swap 16.00 0.50 spread U.S. 5-year dollar swap 11.00 -0.25 spread U.S. 10-year dollar swap 3.75 -0.75 spread U.S. 30-year dollar swap -11.25 -1.50 spread (Reporting by Kate Duguid; editing by David Gregorio and Tom Brown)